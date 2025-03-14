[News Today] CEMENT, REBAR MAKERS IN CRISIS

News Today

[LEAD]
Recently, mid-sized construction firms have repeatedly sought corporate reorganization, with no end in sight to the construction downturn. This persistent slump is pushing related industries, producers of cement and steel reinforcement, into a crisis.

[REPORT]
This is Korea's largest cement plant.

There are seven rotary kilns for cement in the factory, but one kiln hasn't been operated since last month.

The plant has cut down its cement production to 85% of the previous level due to poor sales.

Kim Chang-won/ SsangYong C&E Donghae Factory
The total cement shipments for Jan., Feb. are much lower than projected.

There is no space to keep the cement inventory.

The stockpile has exceeded the storage capacity of 650,000 tons and the rest is just left outside.

The warehouse docks where cement trailers used to line up now stand nearly empty.

During peak season, about 80 trucks used to come and go daily, but the number has been halved recently.

Kim Hae-guk/ Cement Trailer Driver
Trucks are being repossessed because the truck owners can't make monthly payments. Something must be done, or we'll all lose jobs.

The industry projects that the nation's cement shipment will fall below 40 million tons this year.

Han Chan-soo/ Korea Cement Association
If the construction slump continues, additional suspension of production lines will be inevitable.

The production of steel bars, one of the construction industry's main components, has plunged to the 1990s' level.

The rebar makers are looking to exporting the material to get rid of the stockpile, but competition is tough against cheap Chinese steel rods.

As the construction slump drags out, so does the struggle of related industries.

