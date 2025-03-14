[News Today] RECORD-HIGH PRIVATE EDU COSTS

[LEAD]

A recent government survey shows a record high in private education spending among students for the fourth straight year. Next up, we explore the reasons behind this surge in private tutoring.



[REPORT]

Private academies start preparing schoolchildren for medical college entrance exams when they're still in sixth grade.



Children have to study at least three years ahead to be accepted but the academies are already at capacity.



Private academy staff/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

We test 6th graders that completed material for first semester of 3rd year middle school.



In areas with high education fervor, studying two or three years ahead is quite common.



Parents' worries that their children may lag behind only fuels competition in the private education sector.



Parent of elementary school student/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Children seem to master English while still in kindergarten. Private academies say it's too late for my daughter.



The government's inconsistent education policies surrounding college admissions also add to the soaring demand for private education.



This includes the removal of so-called "killer questions" from college entrance exams just a few months before they were to be held, the expansion of medical school enrollment quota announced out of the blue early last year and the increase in undeclared major admissions.



Confused students and parents are trying to find help in the private education sector rather than relying on public education.



Last year, private tutoring costs were mostly spent by high-performing students in the top 10 percentile because they are affected most by the medical school quota hike.



Prof. Yang Jeong-ho/ Sungkyunkwan Univ.

Interest in private education and the costs soar when the government changes college entrance policies. Prep should begin at least three years ahead.



A survey shows that 80% of school-age children across the nation received private tutoring last year, and the total sum of costs surged by 7.7%, recording 29.2 trillion won, or over 20 billion dollars . This is an all-time high for the fourth consecutive year.