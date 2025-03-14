[News Today] PETITION AGAINST ENT. YOUTUBER

[LEAD]

The death of actress Kim Sae-ron has sparked a surge in criticism against provocative content about celebrities. Calls are intensifying for sanctions against 'celebrity YouTubers' who focus on behind-the-scenes entertainment stories. A public petition has even come up.



[REPORT]

A petition has been filed on the National Assembly electronic petition website asking the parliament to stop entertainment news reporters from causing damage through their YouTube activities.



As of Friday morning, some 48,000 people have signed the petition.



The person who posted it said another young actress has tragically ended her life because of the actions that were similar to stalking carried out by a YouTuber, who was formerly an entertainment news reporter.



The petition says YouTube channels must also be regulated like other media sources.



Public petitions signed by 50,000 or more people within a certain period of time are relayed to parliamentary committees.