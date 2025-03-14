News 9

Shift in N. Korea nuclear policy?

[Anchor]

From President Trump's remarks, what stands out is the mention of North Korea's nuclear capabilities alongside India and Pakistan, countries that are considered de facto nuclear powers.

There are concerns that the U.S.-North Korea policy may fundamentally change.
Reporter Yang Min-cheol analyzes this.

[Report]

Addressing the North Korean nuclear issue, this is what President Trump said:

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Kim Jong-un has a lot of nuclear weapons, by the way, a lot. And other do also. You have India, you have Pakistan, you have others that have them."]

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Under the NPT, officially, there are five nuclear-armed states.

India and Pakistan do not fall under this category but are regarded as 'de facto nuclear powers.'

The controversial point is that it could be interpreted as North Korea being placed on the same level as these countries.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification: "(India and Pakistan) is an instance where the countries received tremendous sanctions from the U.S. during their nuclear acquisition process, and ultimately, the U.S. approved their nuclear possession. So this is a very attractive signal for North Korea."]

Moreover, it is noteworthy that this statement was made while explaining the need for nuclear disarmament with Russia and China.

Given the recognition of North Korea's nuclear capabilities, there are interpretations suggesting that this may indicate a focus on negotiations to reduce only part of the North Korean nuclear threat.

However, many analysts find it difficult to view this as a complete shift in North Korea policy, such as abandoning denuclearization.

Following President Trump's remarks, the White House also emphasized that the principle of 'North Korea denuclearization' will continue to be upheld.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Gyeongnam National University’s Institute of East Asian Studies: "While maintaining the goal of complete denuclearization, President Trump recognizes that this issue can only be resolved gradually through 'small deals'..."]

The government reiterated that "the complete denuclearization of North Korea is a unified goal of the international community."

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

