Trump: N. Korea talks possible

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump has stated that he will restore the good relationship he had with North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un.

He also reiterated that North Korea is a nuclear power.

Today (3.14), our first report comes from reporter Kim Yang-soon.

[Report]

President Trump expressed that North Korea possesses many nuclear weapons, referring to North Korea as a nuclear power.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I have a great relationship with Kim Jong-un, and we’ll see what happens. But certainly, he’s a nuclear power."]

The international community does not recognize North Korea as a nuclear power, considering the diplomatic and military repercussions.

However, President Trump has referred to North Korea as a nuclear power again, following his remarks on the day of his inauguration in January.

Trump also mentioned that he had a good relationship with North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un during his first term and stated that he would restore it.

He claimed that if it weren't for him, there would have been a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula, noting that at that time, Kim Jong-un was in a situation where he wouldn't even take calls from former President Obama.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "If I wasn't elected, if Hillary got in, you would have had a nuclear war with North Korea. // It was a little bit dangerous. And then we met. They asked for a meeting and then we met."]

Trump also boasted that thanks to his summit with Kim Jong-un, the Olympics held in South Korea were a great success. However, the PyeongChang Olympics took place in Feb. 2018, and the first North Korea-U.S. summit was held four months later in June, which does not align chronologically.

However, Trump's repeated mention of North Korea's nuclear possession and his display of friendship with Kim Jong-un are interpreted as indicating a willingness to resume dialogue between North Korea and the U.S.

This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.

