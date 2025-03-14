Trump: N. Korea talks possible

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump has stated that he will restore the good relationship he had with North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un.



He also reiterated that North Korea is a nuclear power.



Today (3.14), our first report comes from reporter Kim Yang-soon.



[Report]



President Trump expressed that North Korea possesses many nuclear weapons, referring to North Korea as a nuclear power.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I have a great relationship with Kim Jong-un, and we’ll see what happens. But certainly, he’s a nuclear power."]



The international community does not recognize North Korea as a nuclear power, considering the diplomatic and military repercussions.



However, President Trump has referred to North Korea as a nuclear power again, following his remarks on the day of his inauguration in January.



Trump also mentioned that he had a good relationship with North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un during his first term and stated that he would restore it.



He claimed that if it weren't for him, there would have been a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula, noting that at that time, Kim Jong-un was in a situation where he wouldn't even take calls from former President Obama.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "If I wasn't elected, if Hillary got in, you would have had a nuclear war with North Korea. // It was a little bit dangerous. And then we met. They asked for a meeting and then we met."]



Trump also boasted that thanks to his summit with Kim Jong-un, the Olympics held in South Korea were a great success. However, the PyeongChang Olympics took place in Feb. 2018, and the first North Korea-U.S. summit was held four months later in June, which does not align chronologically.



However, Trump's repeated mention of North Korea's nuclear possession and his display of friendship with Kim Jong-un are interpreted as indicating a willingness to resume dialogue between North Korea and the U.S.



This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!