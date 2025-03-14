Yoon's impeachment ruling delayed

동영상 고정 취소

The ruling on the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol is now expected to come out at the earliest next week.



As the Constitutional Court's deliberation continues, both President Yoon and the National Assembly are urging for a swift conclusion.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



It has been 17 days since the conclusion of the arguments in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.



Today (3.14), the Constitutional Court has not announced a date for the ruling.



The court has continued its deliberation even until today, which was initially considered a likely ruling date.



As a result, the conclusion of President Yoon's impeachment trial will be made after next Monday.



It is analyzed that the prolonged deliberation is due to several impeachment cases, including those of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae, and head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office Lee Chang-soo, being filed with the Constitutional Court before and after the impeachment motion against President Yoon, as well as the need to clearly resolve procedural issues raised again by President Yoon's side.



[Jeon Hak-seon/Professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies Law School: "It is a decision on whether to remove the president, so there should be no logical flaws in the ruling."]



On Mar. 18, the Constitutional Court will conduct the arguments for the impeachment trial of Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae.



Therefore, predictions are emerging that the ruling is likely to take place in the middle to late part of next week.



As the schedule is delayed more than expected, calls for a swift conclusion are growing louder.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Legal representative for President Yoon/Mar. 13: "The legitimacy of the president's emergency martial law is increasingly being proven. The impeachment of the president should be dismissed promptly and swiftly."]



[Park Hong-geun/Democratic Party lawmaker/Mar. 11: "Isn't it the case that it is being delayed compared to the past? The only way to save the Republic of Korea is to swiftly decide on the removal of the insurrection leader."]



With the ruling not being made even today, the period from the impeachment motion to the ruling in President Yoon's case has set a record for the longest duration in history.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



