“Zero tolerance” for violence

[Anchor]



Security measures around the Constitutional Court are being strengthened in preparation for President Yoon's ruling.



Barbed wire has been installed on the court's walls, and nearby shops have been advised to close on the day of the ruling.



On the day of the ruling, the police will be placed under the highest level of emergency duty, mobilizing all available police forces.



Reporter Choi Min-young has the story.



[Report]



Barbed wire has been placed on the walls surrounding the Constitutional Court.



This is the first time barbed wire has been installed on the court's walls.



This measure is in preparation for any potential crowd disturbances before and after the ruling.



Access to the main entrance of the court is restricted for the general public.



On the day of the ruling, nearby shops have been advised to close, and some business owners are considering giving up on operating altogether.



[Restaurant Owner/Voice Altered: "They say they will block everything, so do you think there will be customers? We're thinking of just closing that day."]



[Souvenir Shop Owner/Voice Altered: "I hope they do block everything. I think we won't be doing business that day."]



Facilities with hazardous materials, such as gas stations, are advised to close entirely.



[Jongno District Office Official: "We will go and request safety cooperation to businesses on Samil-daero, which runs from the Nakwon Shopping Center to the Constitutional Court. And also Sajik-ro, in the direction from Anguk Station towards the National Palace Museum."]



The police have decided to declare the highest level of emergency duty for the day of the ruling, and will be mobilizing all available police forces.



About 20,000 members of the national riot police are expected to be deployed.



The day before the ruling, a second-highest emergency response level will be declared.



Drone flights and the release of privately owned firearms will also be prohibited in the vicinity of the court.



Acting Police Chief Lee Ho-young, who conducted an on-site inspection near the court today (Mar. 14) stated, "We will respond strongly under the policy of "zero tolerance" for any acts of violence challenging public authority, such as the destruction of facilities or the assault of police officers."



This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.



