Choi vetoes special prosecutor law

[Anchor]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok has sent the so-called 'Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Law' back to the National Assembly.



He explained that there are many provisions that violate the Constitution and laws, and that a special prosecutor is unnecessary since the prosecution is already under investigation.



However, Acting President Choi instructed the prosecution to investigate the related allegations thoroughly, considering the public's concerns.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.



[Report]



In an extraordinary Cabinet meeting, Acting President Choi Sang-mok stated that the 'Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Law' has significant unconstitutionality and illegality, making it inevitable to request reconsideration.



He first pointed out that the scope of the special prosecutor's investigation is too vague and extensive, covering all elections and policy decisions since 2021.



He also noted that provisions to suspend the statute of limitations during the special prosecutor's investigation and to maintain the prosecution of cases already charged by the prosecution are contrary to the current system.



He mentioned that it also infringes on the president's appointment authority.



There is a provision that if the president does not appoint a special prosecutor within three days of recommending candidates, the 'older' of the two candidates is automatically appointed, which violates the principle of separation of powers.



He stated that it is not a situation where a special prosecutor can be appointed since the prosecution's investigation is ongoing.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "Introducing a special prosecutor while the prosecution's investigation is accelerating does not align with the purpose of the special prosecutor system."]



However, Acting President Choi urged the prosecution to "seriously consider the public's concerns regarding the investigation situation" and called for a thorough investigation.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "Please investigate the related allegations swiftly and fairly to clarify the substantive truth."]



This exercise of the right to request reconsideration by Acting President Choi is the eighth, following the special prosecutor laws related to insurrection charges and First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



He did not mention the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk today (3.14) either.



As the schedule for the ruling on President Yoon's impeachment trial has not been set and the possibility of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's return is being discussed, he is known to have taken a cautious approach.



KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



