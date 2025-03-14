PPP welcomes veto of “toxic” bill

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party welcomed the exercise of veto, stating that the political special investigation law was filled with toxic clauses.



They also criticized the Democratic Party for abusing the special investigation.



Calls from individual lawmakers to dismiss the impeachment of President Yoon continued.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.



[Report]



"A completely natural decision to uphold the rule of law."



The People Power Party immediately welcomed acting Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok exercising the right to demand reconsideration (veto).



They criticized the opposition for abusing the unconstitutional special investigation law for political purposes.



[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Spokesperson: "The legitimate right to request reconsideration is being strategically utilized to provoke political strife, and this behavior is repeating itself as a pretext for street politics and incitement."]



The PPP heightened their offensive against the opposition, mentioning the Constitutional Court's eighth dismissal of impeachment, including the dismissal of the Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman.



They demanded a public apology from Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party, who have repeatedly engaged in strategic impeachment, stating that they are the ones who should be impeached.



Additionally, they urged the withdrawal of impeachment motions against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae to stabilize the national administration.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The 29 impeachment motions that were indiscriminately filed solely for the purpose of prolonged suspension of duties have clearly revealed themselves to be 'retaliatory impeachment that destroys the national administration' and 'hasty impeachment to shield Lee Jae-myung.'"]



Movements by individual lawmakers to pressure the Constitutional Court continued.



They walked around the Constitutional Court with lecturer Jeon Han-gil, urging the dismissal of President Yoon's impeachment.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Lawmaker: "Procedural flaws can never guarantee the fairness of the outcome."]



As the relay protests in front of the Constitutional Court enter their fourth day, the People Power Party once again clarified that there are no plans for a leadership-level visit to the site.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



