Opposition urges Yoon's impeachment

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party criticized Acting President Choi Sang-mok, accusing him of admitting to being an accomplice in the insurrection.



They continued their protests outside, holding a field meeting in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, calling for President Yoon's impeachment.



The opposition, including the Democratic Party, announced a full-scale protest to demand the impeachment tomorrow (3.15).



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party, which took its leadership meeting outside, launched a barrage of criticism against Acting President Choi Sang-mok, calling him a collaborator, an accomplice in insurrection, and accusing him of aiming for the presidency with the support of far-right forces.



They claimed that he refused to investigate the "Myung Tae-kyun Gate," which triggered the martial law situation.



[Kim Byung-joo/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It has become clear that he is an acting leader of the insurrection. Is he trying to cover up the election interference allegations involving Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim Keon-hee?"]



They criticized Acting President Choi for pointing out the unconstitutional elements of the special investigation while ignoring the Constitutional Court's decision by delaying the appointment of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.



They emphasized that the ruling by the Constitutional Court yesterday (3.13), which rejected the claim of abuse of impeachment, invalidated the justification of declaring martial law under the pretext of 'impeachment abuse.'



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Instead of false incitement and unreasonable claims, I advise you to humbly wait for the impeachment decision. Yoon Suk Yeol (who violated the constitution) cannot avoid impeachment."]



The protests demanding impeachment have grown in scale.



The foot march, which has continued for three days, has also seen participation from four opposition parties, including the Rebuilding Korea Party.



However, DP Leader Lee Jae-myung did not participate in today's (3.14) outdoor schedule, citing recent personal threats.



The Democratic Party will join forces with the four opposition parties tomorrow, during the weekend, to launch a full-scale protest demanding impeachment.



In the political arena, various speculations are rampant regarding the impeachment ruling date and the outcome of the trial, which has intensified the public relations battle between the ruling and opposition parties.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



