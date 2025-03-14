Fires in Busan cause evacuations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Fires have occurred in the city center of Busan.



Residents of nearby houses were urgently evacuated due to a fire at a supermarket, and a vehicle caught fire while traveling through an underpass, causing severe traffic congestion.



This is a report by Kim Young-rok.



[Report]



Bright red flames rise above a building in the heart of the city.



The fire quickly spreads throughout the building, and black smoke covers the sky.



The fire broke out around 1 PM today (3.14) at a supermarket in Geumjeong-gu, Busan.



[Witness: "Black smoke kept rising, and I could see flames on the side. Smoke and flames were spilling out."]



As a result of the fire, three people, including supermarket employees, were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and startled residents in nearby houses evacuated urgently.



The supermarket where the fire occurred is located right in front of a subway station and in the middle of a residential area, so if the fire had spread, it could have led to significant damage.



Concerned about the spread of the fire, the fire department issued a Level 1 response and managed to control the flames within two hours.



[Jang Jae-ho/Promotion and Education Division Chief, Busan Geumjeong Fire Station: "It is presumed that the fire started from the rear side of the supermarket. Since the building is mostly made of sandwich panels, it led to rapid combustion..."]



Thick smoke is rising above the entrance of the underpass.



Around 3 PM today, a fire broke out in a passenger car traveling through an underpass in Nam-gu, Busan.



The driver evacuated outside the vehicle, and there were no casualties, but the smoke filled the underpass, causing traffic congestion for over an hour.



[Moon Bo-sook/Witness: "Since we couldn't go through the underpass, we had to take the usual road next to it, but the cars just couldn't move at all..."]



The police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-rok.



