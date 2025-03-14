Fires nationwide due to dry weather

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 14), wildfires broke out across the country due to dry weather.



In Cheongdo, Gyeongbuk Province, a wildfire prompted a level 2 alert, and evacuation messages were sent to residents, while wildfires also occurred in Busan, Gyeongnam, and Gangwon.



Park Jun-woo reports.



[Report]



A bright red flame is raging on the mountainside.



Thick smoke is engulfing the surroundings, carried by strong winds.



Around 10:50 AM today, a wildfire broke out in Unmun-myeon, Cheongdo-gun, Gyeongbuk Province.



As the flames spread, evacuation messages were sent to over 160 nearby residents, advising them to take shelter in community centers.



[Kim Min-sook/Resident of Unmun-myeon, Cheongdo-gun: "I saw smoke coming from behind the church. But after a while, I noticed that the wind was strong. The embers spread up there and it just kept spreading...."]



The Korea Forest Service issued a level 2 wildfire alert and deployed 29 helicopters, successfully extinguishing the main fire around 5:30 PM, six and a half hours after the fire broke out.



It is estimated that about 48 hectares of forest were damaged in this wildfire.



[Kim Si-jeong/Chief of Prevention Division, Cheongdo Fire Station: "The initial report was that fire from agricultural burning had spread to the forest, and that self-extinguishing was not possible. The report is presumed to be by a nearby resident."]



Around 2:30 PM today, a fire broke out near the summit of Gugok Mountain on Gadeokdo Island in Busan, and was extinguished after about three hours. In Yangsan, Gyeongnam Province, a wildfire that occurred on the 11th reignited, prompting firefighting authorities to carry out mop-up operations.



Additionally, around noon, a fire broke out in a hillside in Sinbuk-eup, Chuncheon City, Gangwon Province, among other wildfires that occurred nationwide due to the dry weather.



KBS News, Park Jun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!