Fires nationwide due to dry weather
입력 2025.03.14 (23:51)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Today (Mar. 14), wildfires broke out across the country due to dry weather.
In Cheongdo, Gyeongbuk Province, a wildfire prompted a level 2 alert, and evacuation messages were sent to residents, while wildfires also occurred in Busan, Gyeongnam, and Gangwon.
Park Jun-woo reports.
[Report]
A bright red flame is raging on the mountainside.
Thick smoke is engulfing the surroundings, carried by strong winds.
Around 10:50 AM today, a wildfire broke out in Unmun-myeon, Cheongdo-gun, Gyeongbuk Province.
As the flames spread, evacuation messages were sent to over 160 nearby residents, advising them to take shelter in community centers.
[Kim Min-sook/Resident of Unmun-myeon, Cheongdo-gun: "I saw smoke coming from behind the church. But after a while, I noticed that the wind was strong. The embers spread up there and it just kept spreading...."]
The Korea Forest Service issued a level 2 wildfire alert and deployed 29 helicopters, successfully extinguishing the main fire around 5:30 PM, six and a half hours after the fire broke out.
It is estimated that about 48 hectares of forest were damaged in this wildfire.
[Kim Si-jeong/Chief of Prevention Division, Cheongdo Fire Station: "The initial report was that fire from agricultural burning had spread to the forest, and that self-extinguishing was not possible. The report is presumed to be by a nearby resident."]
Around 2:30 PM today, a fire broke out near the summit of Gugok Mountain on Gadeokdo Island in Busan, and was extinguished after about three hours. In Yangsan, Gyeongnam Province, a wildfire that occurred on the 11th reignited, prompting firefighting authorities to carry out mop-up operations.
Additionally, around noon, a fire broke out in a hillside in Sinbuk-eup, Chuncheon City, Gangwon Province, among other wildfires that occurred nationwide due to the dry weather.
KBS News, Park Jun-woo.
Today (Mar. 14), wildfires broke out across the country due to dry weather.
In Cheongdo, Gyeongbuk Province, a wildfire prompted a level 2 alert, and evacuation messages were sent to residents, while wildfires also occurred in Busan, Gyeongnam, and Gangwon.
Park Jun-woo reports.
[Report]
A bright red flame is raging on the mountainside.
Thick smoke is engulfing the surroundings, carried by strong winds.
Around 10:50 AM today, a wildfire broke out in Unmun-myeon, Cheongdo-gun, Gyeongbuk Province.
As the flames spread, evacuation messages were sent to over 160 nearby residents, advising them to take shelter in community centers.
[Kim Min-sook/Resident of Unmun-myeon, Cheongdo-gun: "I saw smoke coming from behind the church. But after a while, I noticed that the wind was strong. The embers spread up there and it just kept spreading...."]
The Korea Forest Service issued a level 2 wildfire alert and deployed 29 helicopters, successfully extinguishing the main fire around 5:30 PM, six and a half hours after the fire broke out.
It is estimated that about 48 hectares of forest were damaged in this wildfire.
[Kim Si-jeong/Chief of Prevention Division, Cheongdo Fire Station: "The initial report was that fire from agricultural burning had spread to the forest, and that self-extinguishing was not possible. The report is presumed to be by a nearby resident."]
Around 2:30 PM today, a fire broke out near the summit of Gugok Mountain on Gadeokdo Island in Busan, and was extinguished after about three hours. In Yangsan, Gyeongnam Province, a wildfire that occurred on the 11th reignited, prompting firefighting authorities to carry out mop-up operations.
Additionally, around noon, a fire broke out in a hillside in Sinbuk-eup, Chuncheon City, Gangwon Province, among other wildfires that occurred nationwide due to the dry weather.
KBS News, Park Jun-woo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Fires nationwide due to dry weather
-
- 입력 2025-03-14 23:51:33
[Anchor]
Today (Mar. 14), wildfires broke out across the country due to dry weather.
In Cheongdo, Gyeongbuk Province, a wildfire prompted a level 2 alert, and evacuation messages were sent to residents, while wildfires also occurred in Busan, Gyeongnam, and Gangwon.
Park Jun-woo reports.
[Report]
A bright red flame is raging on the mountainside.
Thick smoke is engulfing the surroundings, carried by strong winds.
Around 10:50 AM today, a wildfire broke out in Unmun-myeon, Cheongdo-gun, Gyeongbuk Province.
As the flames spread, evacuation messages were sent to over 160 nearby residents, advising them to take shelter in community centers.
[Kim Min-sook/Resident of Unmun-myeon, Cheongdo-gun: "I saw smoke coming from behind the church. But after a while, I noticed that the wind was strong. The embers spread up there and it just kept spreading...."]
The Korea Forest Service issued a level 2 wildfire alert and deployed 29 helicopters, successfully extinguishing the main fire around 5:30 PM, six and a half hours after the fire broke out.
It is estimated that about 48 hectares of forest were damaged in this wildfire.
[Kim Si-jeong/Chief of Prevention Division, Cheongdo Fire Station: "The initial report was that fire from agricultural burning had spread to the forest, and that self-extinguishing was not possible. The report is presumed to be by a nearby resident."]
Around 2:30 PM today, a fire broke out near the summit of Gugok Mountain on Gadeokdo Island in Busan, and was extinguished after about three hours. In Yangsan, Gyeongnam Province, a wildfire that occurred on the 11th reignited, prompting firefighting authorities to carry out mop-up operations.
Additionally, around noon, a fire broke out in a hillside in Sinbuk-eup, Chuncheon City, Gangwon Province, among other wildfires that occurred nationwide due to the dry weather.
KBS News, Park Jun-woo.
Today (Mar. 14), wildfires broke out across the country due to dry weather.
In Cheongdo, Gyeongbuk Province, a wildfire prompted a level 2 alert, and evacuation messages were sent to residents, while wildfires also occurred in Busan, Gyeongnam, and Gangwon.
Park Jun-woo reports.
[Report]
A bright red flame is raging on the mountainside.
Thick smoke is engulfing the surroundings, carried by strong winds.
Around 10:50 AM today, a wildfire broke out in Unmun-myeon, Cheongdo-gun, Gyeongbuk Province.
As the flames spread, evacuation messages were sent to over 160 nearby residents, advising them to take shelter in community centers.
[Kim Min-sook/Resident of Unmun-myeon, Cheongdo-gun: "I saw smoke coming from behind the church. But after a while, I noticed that the wind was strong. The embers spread up there and it just kept spreading...."]
The Korea Forest Service issued a level 2 wildfire alert and deployed 29 helicopters, successfully extinguishing the main fire around 5:30 PM, six and a half hours after the fire broke out.
It is estimated that about 48 hectares of forest were damaged in this wildfire.
[Kim Si-jeong/Chief of Prevention Division, Cheongdo Fire Station: "The initial report was that fire from agricultural burning had spread to the forest, and that self-extinguishing was not possible. The report is presumed to be by a nearby resident."]
Around 2:30 PM today, a fire broke out near the summit of Gugok Mountain on Gadeokdo Island in Busan, and was extinguished after about three hours. In Yangsan, Gyeongnam Province, a wildfire that occurred on the 11th reignited, prompting firefighting authorities to carry out mop-up operations.
Additionally, around noon, a fire broke out in a hillside in Sinbuk-eup, Chuncheon City, Gangwon Province, among other wildfires that occurred nationwide due to the dry weather.
KBS News, Park Jun-woo.
-
-
박준우 기자 joonwoo@kbs.co.kr박준우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.