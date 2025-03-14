Cold snap forecast with rain or snow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 14), the weather was clear across the country for a change, and the temperatures rose significantly, making it a day full of spring vibes.



However, there are forecasts of rain and snow nationwide over the weekend, along with a cold snap.



For a detailed weather outlook, we turn to our meteorology specialist, Shin Bang-sil.



[Report]



The clear weather, for a change, has livened up the park.



Today, the highest temperature in Seoul reached 20.1 degrees, the highest so far this year.



[Kim Kyung-sun/Seoul Dongjak-gu: "I came out wearing a thin padded jacket, but as I walked, it got so hot that I ended up tying my outerwear around my waist."]



In Gwangju, the temperature also rose to 23.5 degrees, with most regions across the country experiencing daytime temperatures about 10 degrees higher than the average.



The fine dust and yellow dust have cleared, and the strong sunlight combined with warm and dry easterly winds contributed to this rise in temperature.



Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop along with forecasts of rain and snow.



Tomorrow (Mar. 15) morning, the rain will start in Jeju and spread to the southern regions, and on Sunday (Mar. 16), it will expand nationwide, continuing into Monday.



Rainfall is expected to be between 10 to 50mm in Jeju and 5 to a maximum of 40mm in other parts of the country.



In the eastern regions where temperatures will drop significantly, heavy snowfall is expected.



The anticipated snowfall amounts are up to 20 to 30cm in the mountainous areas of Gangwon and the northeastern mountainous areas of Gyeongbuk, and up to 15cm in the southern inland areas of Gangwon.



[Woo Jin-kyu/Meteorological Administration Official: "From early Sunday morning to the morning and from Sunday night to Monday, very heavy snow exceeding 3cm per hour is expected to concentrate mainly in the mountainous areas of Gangwon."]



As cold air of minus 40 degrees descends from the north of the Korean Peninsula, daytime temperatures on Sunday are expected to drop more than 10 degrees compared to the previous day.



After that, a cold snap with morning temperatures hovering around 0 degrees will continue until the middle of next week.



This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.



