Short circuit in batteries cause fire

[Anchor]

As you have seen, the fire investigation results did not clarify why a short circuit occurred in the battery.

Lithium-ion batteries can catch fire due to a short circuit from even minor shocks, especially when overcharged, and caution is needed if they are older batteries.

Next, we have Lee Seung-cheol with the report.

[Report]

The internal insulation breakdown of lithium-ion batteries, or short circuit, occurs when the separator between the anode and cathode inside the battery is destroyed, allowing lithium ions to move rapidly.

A common cause of separator breakdown is overcharging.

When excessive current is injected into the battery beyond the appropriate level, it can swell quickly and catch fire.

[Lee Deok-hwan/Honorary Professor, Department of Chemistry, Sogang University: "If you install a separator in a (water) container and put too much water on one side, the pressure from the water can cause the middle membrane to burst."]

For this reason, the International Air Transport Association recommends that when carrying batteries on an airplane, they should be charged to no more than 30%.

In an overcharged state, even minor shocks from being pressed by luggage or caught in a seat can cause a short circuit.

Starting this month, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport guidelines, power banks must be stored sealed in the seat pocket in front of you.

This is to prevent damage to the battery during the flight.

Old lithium-ion batteries are also dangerous.

Old batteries can develop needle-like crystals inside, which can pierce the separator.

[Lee Jeong-kyun/Professor, Department of Fire Safety, Seoyoung University: "When single crystals form and pierce the separator that separates the anode in the middle, a short circuit occurs, leading to a fire."]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport stated that once the final investigation results from the accident investigation committee are released, they will discuss improving regulations related to the in-flight transport of batteries in cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-cheol.

