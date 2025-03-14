News 9

Air Busan fire caused by battery

[Anchor]

The investigation results of the Air Busan passenger plane fire that occurred at Gimhae Airport last January have been released.

The National Forensic Service estimates that the fire started due to a short circuit inside a portable battery located in the overhead compartment.

First, we have reporter Yoon Ah-rim.

[Report]

Flames and smoke are coming from the overhead compartment.

[Jung Young-jun/Nam-gu, Busan/Jan. 2025: "The fire suddenly came up from that luggage compartment."]

This is the portable battery discovered during the fire investigation.

It was found on the floor of the seat, and the National Forensic Service believes that the battery fell after being burned in the overhead compartment.

They identified that the fire started from the overhead compartment above seat 30 where the battery was located.

It is presumed that an electrical breakdown, or a short circuit, occurred inside the battery, leading to the fire.

[Kang Yong-hak/Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board Investigation Team Leader: "Multiple electrical melting traces, meaning signs of melting, were identified in the debris of the power bank, indicating that an electrical breakdown occurred inside the battery..."]

The National Forensic Service stated that it is difficult to determine the reason for the short circuit as the battery debris was severely burned.

However, they explained that the possibility of a fire caused by internal structures of the aircraft, such as electrical wiring or lighting, is low.

They mentioned that other possibilities are slim as no related debris or clues were found.

The board plans to continue investigating, focusing on the possibility of the fire caused by the portable battery based on this investigation result.

They will also investigate whether the crew's response during the fire was appropriate.

They plan to issue safety recommendations to airlines based on the investigation results.

KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

