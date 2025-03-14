Another plane accident in U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There has been another passenger plane accident reported in the United States.



A fire broke out in the engine, prompting passengers to make an emergency escape onto the wing.



An engine malfunction was detected during the flight, and fortunately, the fire started after an emergency landing.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.



[Report]



Amidst thick smoke, dozens of passengers are lined up on the wing of the aircraft.



They are in a situation where they cannot return to the aircraft or jump off the wing.



Airport staff rush over with a ladder.



Passengers are escaping in a line via the emergency slide at the back of the aircraft.



[Passenger from the burning aircraft: "The people in front of me started screaming when they saw the flames. Then, the people started rushing towards the rear to get out and they were getting very very panicky."]



Around 6 PM local time on Mar. 13, a fire broke out on an American Airlines passenger plane at Denver Airport in western U.S.



The aircraft, which had departed from a nearby city heading to Texas, detected an engine malfunction just 20 minutes after takeoff.



An emergency return was decided, and the plane made an emergency landing at Denver Airport, where the fire started during the ground run.



[Official: "Mayday! Mayday! Mayday! Charlie 48, engine fire!"]



[Control Tower: "Charlie 48, engine fire! Copy!"]



The fire appears to have started underneath the right engine of the aircraft.



All 172 passengers and 6 crew members managed to escape, although 12 passengers sustained minor injuries during the process.



In the United States, there have been a series of airplane accidents, both large and small, this year.



In January, a collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington resulted in 67 fatalities, and recently in Pennsylvania, a small plane crashed, but all five occupants miraculously survived.



This is Hong Jin-ah from KBS News.



