News 9

Resident registration leak

입력 2025.03.14 (23:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We reported yesterday (3.13) that a person had their identity stolen but could not change their resident registration number, resulting in ongoing damage.

However, this time, we received another report that someone had their resident registration number leaked due to voice phishing and is experiencing the same difficulties.

Report K, reporter Kim Bo-dam.

[Report]

In September of last year, Ms. Ahn So-hyun received a call informing her that a registered mail sent from the court had been returned.

[Ahn So-hyun/Resident Registration Number Leak Victim: "(A person claiming to be a court employee) said they would give me the address of a site where I could check the registered mail, so I went to check the case there...."]

Ms. Ahn entered her name and resident registration number on the site she was directed to, which was called 'Court Internet Registry'.

However, weirdly, the screen displayed documents related to someone else's sexual crime case.

After that, Ms. Ahn began receiving suspicious phone calls suspected to be voice phishing.

She also received suspicious text messages attempting to induce money transfers.

After enduring this for three months, Ms. Ahn ultimately decided to change her resident registration number.

There is a provision that allows for a number change if there is a recognized risk of damage to life, property, etc., due to the leak of the resident registration number.

However, the Resident Registration Number Change Committee rejected Ms. Ahn's application.

The reason was that there was no property damage due to voice phishing, and the materials such as police report records were insufficient to prove the damage.

In response to KBS's inquiry about the rejection, the committee stated, "Strict procedures are in place to prevent abuse of the system," but added, "If she files an appeal, we will review the case again."

[Ahn So-hyun/Resident Registration Number Leak Victim: "Unless someone experiences major damages, it is difficult for an individual to prove the risk they face..."

In the past seven years, there have been over 7,400 requests to change resident registration numbers due to reasons such as voice phishing, identity theft, and hacking.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Resident registration leak
    • 입력 2025-03-14 23:51:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

We reported yesterday (3.13) that a person had their identity stolen but could not change their resident registration number, resulting in ongoing damage.

However, this time, we received another report that someone had their resident registration number leaked due to voice phishing and is experiencing the same difficulties.

Report K, reporter Kim Bo-dam.

[Report]

In September of last year, Ms. Ahn So-hyun received a call informing her that a registered mail sent from the court had been returned.

[Ahn So-hyun/Resident Registration Number Leak Victim: "(A person claiming to be a court employee) said they would give me the address of a site where I could check the registered mail, so I went to check the case there...."]

Ms. Ahn entered her name and resident registration number on the site she was directed to, which was called 'Court Internet Registry'.

However, weirdly, the screen displayed documents related to someone else's sexual crime case.

After that, Ms. Ahn began receiving suspicious phone calls suspected to be voice phishing.

She also received suspicious text messages attempting to induce money transfers.

After enduring this for three months, Ms. Ahn ultimately decided to change her resident registration number.

There is a provision that allows for a number change if there is a recognized risk of damage to life, property, etc., due to the leak of the resident registration number.

However, the Resident Registration Number Change Committee rejected Ms. Ahn's application.

The reason was that there was no property damage due to voice phishing, and the materials such as police report records were insufficient to prove the damage.

In response to KBS's inquiry about the rejection, the committee stated, "Strict procedures are in place to prevent abuse of the system," but added, "If she files an appeal, we will review the case again."

[Ahn So-hyun/Resident Registration Number Leak Victim: "Unless someone experiences major damages, it is difficult for an individual to prove the risk they face..."

In the past seven years, there have been over 7,400 requests to change resident registration numbers due to reasons such as voice phishing, identity theft, and hacking.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.
김보담
김보담 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

다음 주로 넘어가는 윤 사건…윤·국회 측 모두 <br>“신속 선고”

다음 주로 넘어가는 윤 사건…윤·국회 측 모두 “신속 선고”
최 대행, ‘명태균 특검법’ 재의 요구…“검찰, 성역 없이 수사해야”

최 대행, ‘명태균 특검법’ 재의 요구…“검찰, 성역 없이 수사해야”
트럼프, 또 ‘핵보유국’ 발언…<br>김정은과 관계 재구축할 것

트럼프, 또 ‘핵보유국’ 발언…김정은과 관계 재구축할 것
주말 남부부터 비 시작…<br>일요일엔 꽃샘추위

주말 남부부터 비 시작…일요일엔 꽃샘추위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.