Resident registration leak

We reported yesterday (3.13) that a person had their identity stolen but could not change their resident registration number, resulting in ongoing damage.



However, this time, we received another report that someone had their resident registration number leaked due to voice phishing and is experiencing the same difficulties.



Report K, reporter Kim Bo-dam.



[Report]



In September of last year, Ms. Ahn So-hyun received a call informing her that a registered mail sent from the court had been returned.



[Ahn So-hyun/Resident Registration Number Leak Victim: "(A person claiming to be a court employee) said they would give me the address of a site where I could check the registered mail, so I went to check the case there...."]



Ms. Ahn entered her name and resident registration number on the site she was directed to, which was called 'Court Internet Registry'.



However, weirdly, the screen displayed documents related to someone else's sexual crime case.



After that, Ms. Ahn began receiving suspicious phone calls suspected to be voice phishing.



She also received suspicious text messages attempting to induce money transfers.



After enduring this for three months, Ms. Ahn ultimately decided to change her resident registration number.



There is a provision that allows for a number change if there is a recognized risk of damage to life, property, etc., due to the leak of the resident registration number.



However, the Resident Registration Number Change Committee rejected Ms. Ahn's application.



The reason was that there was no property damage due to voice phishing, and the materials such as police report records were insufficient to prove the damage.



In response to KBS's inquiry about the rejection, the committee stated, "Strict procedures are in place to prevent abuse of the system," but added, "If she files an appeal, we will review the case again."



[Ahn So-hyun/Resident Registration Number Leak Victim: "Unless someone experiences major damages, it is difficult for an individual to prove the risk they face..."



In the past seven years, there have been over 7,400 requests to change resident registration numbers due to reasons such as voice phishing, identity theft, and hacking.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



