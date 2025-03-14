Crushed by futsal goalpost

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An elementary school student was killed after being crushed by a goalpost at a futsal court in Sejong City.



There was no safety device to prevent the goalpost from tipping over.



Despite similar accidents occurring in recent years, management and preventive measures have been inadequate.



Reporter Kim Yea-eun has the details.



[Report]



Access is restricted to this futsal court.



One of the goalposts is lying on its side on the ground.



Yesterday (Mar. 13) around 4 PM, an 11-year-old elementary school student was crushed by a metal goalpost here.



He suffered a severe head injury and was taken to the hospital but died.



[Nearby resident: "(The children) were doing this with their hands, and then I saw the (futsal court) door open and they went in. After that, the 119 vehicle was parked here...."]



It is presumed that he was playing with friends and got caught in the net of the goalpost, causing it to tip over, resulting in the accident.



The goalpost was a movable type that was not fixed to the ground.



According to FIFA regulations, goalposts are required to have stabilizing devices such as weights to prevent them from tipping over, but this goalpost had no such devices.



This is the futsal court inside a park where the accident occurred.



There are no warning signs indicating that it is dangerous to hang on the goalpost.



The futsal court operates on a reservation system, but the locking mechanism was lax, allowing children to access it freely.



Sejong City closed 18 facilities, including soccer fields and futsal courts, immediately after the accident and began emergency safety inspections.



[Kim Jong-rak/Director of Sejong City Facility Management Office: "It's a reservation system, and we can't control everything. I have instructed to reinforce the facilities and conduct a thorough investigation...."]



In 2019, a middle school student was killed after being crushed by a goalpost during a futsal match in Busan, and in 2022, an elementary school student in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, died after being injured by a fallen goalpost, once again highlighting the ongoing issue of safety accidents in sports facilities.



This is KBS News, Kim Yea-eun.



