Foot-and-mouth disease hits farm

[Anchor]



Foot-and-mouth disease has occurred at a cattle farm in Yeongam, Jeollanam-do.



This marks the first outbreak of FMD in South Korea in 1 year and 10 months.



All cattle at the affected farm have been culled, and a nationwide movement ban has been imposed on livestock farms raising cattle, pigs, etc.



This is Huh Jae-hee reporting.



[Report]



Public officials in protective suits are disinfecting heavy equipment entering the beef cattle farm.



Since yesterday (3.13), the cattle raised at this farm have started drooling and developing blisters on their bodies.



As a result of a thorough inspection by the quarantine authorities, it was confirmed to be foot-and-mouth disease.



This is the first occurrence of foot-and-mouth disease in the Jeollanam-do region since May 2023, marking 1 year and 10 months since it last appeared in the country.



[Kim Hee-nam/Farm owner where foot-and-mouth disease occurred: "If they are not eating well, it means something is wrong."]



All 190 cattle at the affected farm have been culled.



The foot-and-mouth disease virus, which affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats, spreads rapidly through the air.



[Jo Young-yoon/Local resident: "There is a lot of concern about the spread. Nearby farms are very worried because of this."]



It has been identified that 29,000 livestock are being raised within 3 km of the farm where foot-and-mouth disease occurred, prompting the quarantine authorities to take emergency measures.



A 48-hour temporary movement restriction order has been issued for all cloven-hoofed farms, livestock facilities, and vehicles nationwide.



Fifteen livestock markets in the Jeollanam-do region have been temporarily closed.



[Park Hyun-sik/Director of Agriculture, Forestry and Food in Jeollanam-do: "Because the speed of airborne transmission is fast, we are mobilizing all available personnel to quickly vaccinate those within 3 km."]



The quarantine authorities have raised the crisis management level in seven cities and counties adjacent to Yeongam to 'serious' and have begun emergency vaccinations for about 140 nearby livestock farms.



This is KBS News Huh Jae-hee.



