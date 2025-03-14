Soju exports surpass $200M

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, the global craze for Korean soju is remarkable.



Last year's export amount surpassed 200 million dollars for the first time.



In particular, the popularity of fruit-flavored soju contributed significantly.



To what extent, reporter Choi In-young has investigated.



[Report]



[“Green grape flavor is delicious. Let's also get strawberry flavor.”]



Local people choosing soju at a supermarket in Vietnam.



With many varieties available, they struggled to decide what to pick and ended up getting a bit of everything.



At a festival held in the UK, a long line formed to taste soju.



[Dania Briley/British: “So it's light but refreshing but you also, it makes you happy because there's also alcohol in it.”]



Last year, the overseas export amount of soju surpassed 200 million dollars for the first time.



After surpassing 100 million dollars in 2003, it has doubled in 21 years.



This is thanks to the expansion of exports from being Japan-centered to a global scale.



Among 95 exporting countries, the United States is the largest market.



One out of every four bottles of exported soju is sold there.



China and Japan follow next.



The rise in popularity is attributed to the smooth and sweet fruit soju.



[Nguyễn Công Nam Ánh/Vietnamese: “Usually, alcoholic drinks have a bitter taste, but soju has various fruit flavors, which I like.”]



With various flavors like yuzu and pomegranate targeting the global market, last year, the export volume of fruit soju accounted for nearly half of total soju exports.



[Yoon Hong-cheol/Customs Information Data Planning Officer: “After experiencing COVID-19, the heightened health consciousness has led to a culture of enjoying low-ABV alcohol drinks lightly...”]



In particular, the export amounts to North America and Europe have also reached record highs, indicating that the globalization of soju is underway, according to the Customs Service.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



