Son takes Tottenham to semi-finals

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min played a crucial role in the Europa League Round of 16, leading his team Tottenham to the quarter-finals.



With an incredible activity rate, he contributed to all three of Tottenham's goals, including his twelfth assist of the season.



Reporter Lee June-hee has the details.



[Report]



To overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg, Son Heung-min sprinted from the start of the match.



The opening goal was initiated by Son's unbelievable pressure.



In his effort to win the ball back, Son dashed at an incredible speed, forcing a passing error from the opposing defense, which led to Odobert's opening goal.



It took only five seconds for him to win the ball back near the halfway line, showcasing his fighting spirit.



Son, who displayed his explosive sprinting ability, left the Alkmaar defense bewildered.



The second goal was also created by Son's presence, as he was closely marked by two or three defenders.



When two defenders focused their attention on him inside the penalty box, Son passed the ball to Maddison, resulting in his twelfth assist of the season.



At the moment when Alkmaar equalized the aggregate score to 2-2, Son played a key role in the third goal with a brilliant through ball.



Tottenham defeated Alkmaar 3-2 on aggregate and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.



His teammates praised Captain Son Heung-min for his selfless play.



[Maddison/Tottenham: "Sonny makes the right decisions so much, and he got doubled up on and he instead of taking his man on one V one, he laid off. I knew he wouldn't have much time and just thought touch and bend it. I was quite close. I didn't need to be right in the corner but it went in."]



Having overcome a significant hurdle towards his first professional victory title, Son Heung-min will challenge for a spot in the semi-finals against Frankfurt in Germany on the 11th of next month.



KBS News, Lee June-hee.



