Rise in imported vegetables

[Anchor]



These days, the price of a head of napa cabbage is still over 5,000 won.



Compared to last year when it was in the 3,000 won range, it is more than 60% more expensive.



Even if you consider buying cabbage instead, it costs over 6,000 won.



It has also increased by 50%.



Radishes are up 77%, and carrots are nearly 30% more expensive.



There seems to be no sign of the soaring vegetable prices, which have been rising since last year, to come down.



As vegetable prices have risen, the import volume has significantly increased.



In the case of napa cabbage, the import volume for just two months this year has already surpassed half of last year's total import volume.



However, it is hard to find these imported agricultural products in the market.



What is going on? Reporter Lee Soo-yeon has covered the situation on-site.



[Report]



Napa cabbage is often used for wraps.



The price is the same at 2,000 won per head, but one box has the cabbage wrapped in paper.



It is from China.



[Market Merchant/Voice Altered: "All napa cabbage is domestic, so I tell the customers. Domestic, domestic, Chinese."]



Other stores also did not display the origin of the products.



All napa cabbage, cabbage, and carrots are from China.



The explanation is that "domestic products have become rare."



[Store Clerk/Voice Altered: "As the supply of domestic products decreases, consumers are looking for them. So, it is a situation that can't be helped."]



A famous ribs restaurant.



Kimchi and baek-kimchi are placed side by side.



The origin label states that the kimchi is domestic.



However, when entering the warehouse, boxes of Chinese baek-kimchi are found.



[Origin Inspection Team: "Where is the domestic product, then?"]



As the price of agricultural products continue to soar, violations of origin labeling are also increasing.



When selecting napa cabbage, if the root part is cut very closely and there are many yellow leaves, it is from China.



Chinese cabbage has a smoother cut surface compared to domestic ones. Broccoli that has its leaves cut with a knife is smoother, and the darker teal colored ones are from China.



[Lim Sang-kyun/Team Leader, National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service: "As vegetable prices have risen significantly, the distribution of imported vegetables has naturally increased. Consequently, it seems that the mislabeling of origins has also increased."]



Since the price difference between imported and domestic agricultural products is significant, falsely labeling the origin is subject to criminal penalties.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.



