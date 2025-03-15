News 9

Rise in imported vegetables

입력 2025.03.15 (00:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

These days, the price of a head of napa cabbage is still over 5,000 won.

Compared to last year when it was in the 3,000 won range, it is more than 60% more expensive.

Even if you consider buying cabbage instead, it costs over 6,000 won.

It has also increased by 50%.

Radishes are up 77%, and carrots are nearly 30% more expensive.

There seems to be no sign of the soaring vegetable prices, which have been rising since last year, to come down.

As vegetable prices have risen, the import volume has significantly increased.

In the case of napa cabbage, the import volume for just two months this year has already surpassed half of last year's total import volume.

However, it is hard to find these imported agricultural products in the market.

What is going on? Reporter Lee Soo-yeon has covered the situation on-site.

[Report]

Napa cabbage is often used for wraps.

The price is the same at 2,000 won per head, but one box has the cabbage wrapped in paper.

It is from China.

[Market Merchant/Voice Altered: "All napa cabbage is domestic, so I tell the customers. Domestic, domestic, Chinese."]

Other stores also did not display the origin of the products.

All napa cabbage, cabbage, and carrots are from China.

The explanation is that "domestic products have become rare."

[Store Clerk/Voice Altered: "As the supply of domestic products decreases, consumers are looking for them. So, it is a situation that can't be helped."]

A famous ribs restaurant.

Kimchi and baek-kimchi are placed side by side.

The origin label states that the kimchi is domestic.

However, when entering the warehouse, boxes of Chinese baek-kimchi are found.

[Origin Inspection Team: "Where is the domestic product, then?"]

As the price of agricultural products continue to soar, violations of origin labeling are also increasing.

When selecting napa cabbage, if the root part is cut very closely and there are many yellow leaves, it is from China.

Chinese cabbage has a smoother cut surface compared to domestic ones. Broccoli that has its leaves cut with a knife is smoother, and the darker teal colored ones are from China.

[Lim Sang-kyun/Team Leader, National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service: "As vegetable prices have risen significantly, the distribution of imported vegetables has naturally increased. Consequently, it seems that the mislabeling of origins has also increased."]

Since the price difference between imported and domestic agricultural products is significant, falsely labeling the origin is subject to criminal penalties.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rise in imported vegetables
    • 입력 2025-03-15 00:10:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

These days, the price of a head of napa cabbage is still over 5,000 won.

Compared to last year when it was in the 3,000 won range, it is more than 60% more expensive.

Even if you consider buying cabbage instead, it costs over 6,000 won.

It has also increased by 50%.

Radishes are up 77%, and carrots are nearly 30% more expensive.

There seems to be no sign of the soaring vegetable prices, which have been rising since last year, to come down.

As vegetable prices have risen, the import volume has significantly increased.

In the case of napa cabbage, the import volume for just two months this year has already surpassed half of last year's total import volume.

However, it is hard to find these imported agricultural products in the market.

What is going on? Reporter Lee Soo-yeon has covered the situation on-site.

[Report]

Napa cabbage is often used for wraps.

The price is the same at 2,000 won per head, but one box has the cabbage wrapped in paper.

It is from China.

[Market Merchant/Voice Altered: "All napa cabbage is domestic, so I tell the customers. Domestic, domestic, Chinese."]

Other stores also did not display the origin of the products.

All napa cabbage, cabbage, and carrots are from China.

The explanation is that "domestic products have become rare."

[Store Clerk/Voice Altered: "As the supply of domestic products decreases, consumers are looking for them. So, it is a situation that can't be helped."]

A famous ribs restaurant.

Kimchi and baek-kimchi are placed side by side.

The origin label states that the kimchi is domestic.

However, when entering the warehouse, boxes of Chinese baek-kimchi are found.

[Origin Inspection Team: "Where is the domestic product, then?"]

As the price of agricultural products continue to soar, violations of origin labeling are also increasing.

When selecting napa cabbage, if the root part is cut very closely and there are many yellow leaves, it is from China.

Chinese cabbage has a smoother cut surface compared to domestic ones. Broccoli that has its leaves cut with a knife is smoother, and the darker teal colored ones are from China.

[Lim Sang-kyun/Team Leader, National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service: "As vegetable prices have risen significantly, the distribution of imported vegetables has naturally increased. Consequently, it seems that the mislabeling of origins has also increased."]

Since the price difference between imported and domestic agricultural products is significant, falsely labeling the origin is subject to criminal penalties.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.
이수연
이수연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

다음 주로 넘어가는 윤 사건…윤·국회 측 모두 <br>“신속 선고”

다음 주로 넘어가는 윤 사건…윤·국회 측 모두 “신속 선고”
최 대행, ‘명태균 특검법’ 재의 요구…“검찰, 성역 없이 수사해야”

최 대행, ‘명태균 특검법’ 재의 요구…“검찰, 성역 없이 수사해야”
트럼프, 또 ‘핵보유국’ 발언…<br>김정은과 관계 재구축할 것

트럼프, 또 ‘핵보유국’ 발언…김정은과 관계 재구축할 것
주말 남부부터 비 시작…<br>일요일엔 꽃샘추위

주말 남부부터 비 시작…일요일엔 꽃샘추위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.