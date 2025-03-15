News 9

Homeplus, MBK apologize

[Anchor]

Ten days after starting the corporate rehabilitation process, Homeplus and its major shareholder MBK's management publicly apologized.

They bowed their heads, but avoided answering sensitive issues.

Individual investors have announced plans to file fraud charges.

Reporter Jo Eun-ae has the details.

[Report]

Homeplus has been under suspicion of having prior knowledge of the credit rating downgrade and preparing for rehabilitation at least a month in advance.

Today (3.14), they maintained that they had not anticipated it.

[Kim Kwang-il/ Vice Chairman of MBK Partners and Homeplus: "We did not prepare in advance. After it was confirmed that the credit rating would drop, we urgently reviewed it."]

They are also facing criticism for issuing short-term bonds worth 82 billion won just four days before the rehabilitation application on Feb. 25, causing losses to investors.

Homeplus and its major shareholder MBK claimed that they heard the results indicating a potential credit rating drop, but that they entered into agreements with credit card companies regarding the bonds a day earlier, on Feb. 24.

[Yoo Seok-cheol/ Representative Lawyer of Lawfirm BRJ: "If it is found that they raised funds knowing they would not be able to repay properly later, it would be considered fraud."]

They did not provide clear answers regarding the criticism that MBK transferred the rental costs to Homeplus after selling stores and re-leasing them, nor about Chairman Kim Byung-ju's personal investment.

[Kim Kwang-il/ Vice Chairman of MBK Partners and Homeplus: "(At this moment) it's hard to give an answer."]

Individual investors have stated that they will report Homeplus for fraud.

[Lee Ui-hwan/ Head of the Emergency Response Committee for Homeplus Goods Purchase Victims: "We see it as a fraudulent act. According to the victims, the sale of the short-term bonds continued steadily from the 25th to the 28th."]

The Financial Supervisory Service is looking into when Homeplus became aware of the credit rating drop as well as when the decision for rehabilitation was made.

Homeplus will submit its rehabilitation plan to the court in June.

Whether the plan will include priority repayment of commercial claims and whether the electronic short-term bonds purchased by individual investors will be recognized as commercial claims are key issues.

This is KBS News, Jo Eun-ae.

