Medical students refuse return

[Anchor]



As the deadline set by the government and universities for the return of medical students approaches, the medical community still shows no signs of changing its stance.



The Korean Medical Association stated that medical students cannot return to classes in a state of distrust.



This is Jeong Yeon-wook reporting.



[Report]



Even after the start of the new semester, the medical school classrooms remain empty.



The collective leave of absence, which began in protest against the increase in medical school admissions, has now lasted over a year.



The government has stated that it will revert the number of admissions for next year to the previous level of 3,058, on the condition that medical students return by the end of this month, but the medical association has repeatedly expressed its refusal to accept this.



[Kim Seong-geun/Korean Medical Association Spokesperson: "They firmly stated that the quota is 5,058. Even that 3,058 is conditional. The government's wordplay is leaving the public confused."]



Some deans of medical schools have drawn the line, stating that taking measures such as expulsion cards against students who have not returned is not a solution.



[Kim Seong-geun/Korean Medical Association Spokesperson: "Haven't we all experienced that pressure is not a solution over the past year? Please approach this with a soft and flexible attitude."]



The medical association emphasized that the biggest issue is 'trust' and demanded that the government apologize for the medical school expansion policy to restore that trust.



On the other hand, the Ministry of Health and Welfare stated that it would take strict action against behaviors such as the distribution of blacklists revealing the names of students participating in classes, while urging the return of medical students.



It also emphasized that decisions regarding medical school admissions do not signify a regression in medical reform.



[Cho Kyoo-hong/Minister of Health and Welfare: "It is inappropriate to demand a complete withdrawal of the essential medical package when a considerable number of tasks are already in progress."]



Meanwhile, at Konkuk University’s medical school, a statement was released by medical students publicly criticizing their peers who returned to classes, stating that they cannot be considered colleagues, prompting the Ministry of Education and the school to initiate an investigation.



This is KBS News Jeong Yeon-wook.



