‘Pig buildings’ sparks backlash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In China, there are large buildings known as 'pig buildings' where pigs are raised, slaughtered, and processed all in one place.



Recently, Chungcheongnam-do signed an agreement with a Chinese company to consider the introduction of 'pig buildings,' prompting strong opposition from animal protection groups.



This is Go Hae-ram's report.



[Report]



A densely constructed building resembling an apartment, this is China's cutting-edge 'AI pig building.'



The raising, slaughtering, and processing of pigs all take place within this building.



The company that built this building is reported to be raising 2.5 million pigs across six facilities in China.



When Chungcheongnam-do announced its plan to build an 'AI pig building' in collaboration with this Chinese company, animal protection groups demanded the plan be withdrawn.



[Kim Young-hwan/Director of Korea Animal Rights Advocates: "If an outbreak occurs at one point, the pig farms within a radius of 500m, 1km, or 2km are all subject to culling. This is the current quarantine method in our country."]



Chungcheongnam-do stated in a press release that the company has not experienced any outbreaks of livestock diseases since it first established the 'pig building' in 2016.



Additionally, they mentioned that China's 'pig buildings' prevent livestock diseases through complete disinfection after perfectly isolating the pigs from the outside.



However, animal groups argue that this is not true.



[Kim Young-hwan/Director of Korea Animal Rights Advocates: "It's impossible. There will be people commuting in and out, feed coming and going. Pigs will be transported in and out, and people and vehicles will be moving..."]



They criticized the artificial breeding method and argued that it goes against the social trend of moving away from factory farming.



[Kim Young-hwan/Director of Korea Animal Rights Advocates: "We said not to do it factory-style, and yet they are building a factory. Ethically, can the public accept this?"]



Chungcheongnam-do stated in a phone call with KBS that there are many factors to consider and that they have not yet decided when construction will take place, adding that they are in the early stages of reviewing relevant laws, including the Animal Welfare Act.



This is KBS News' Go Hae-ram.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!