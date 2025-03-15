News 9

Parties agree on pension reform

입력 2025.03.15 (00:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Discussions on the National Pension reform have made some progress.

The ruling and opposition parties have found common ground on the contentious issue of the income replacement rate, agreeing to set it at 43%.

The remaining issues now include whether to introduce an automatic stabilization mechanism.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

While an agreement was reached to raise the 'insurance premium rate' by 13%, the pension reform proposal could not narrow the 1% point gap on the 'income replacement rate'.

The Democratic Party had been pushing for 44%, while the People Power Party was advocating for 43%, but the Democratic Party has taken a step back.

[Jin Sung-jun/Democratic Party Policy Committee Chair: "We have decided to make one more concession. We will accept the income replacement rate of 43% proposed by the People Power Party and the government."]

The Democratic Party has set conditions such as the formalization of state payment guarantees, additional recognition of joining periods during childbirth and military service, and expanded support for insurance premiums for low-income individuals, which have already been agreed upon by both parties and the government.

The People Power Party welcomed this immediately.

[Kim Sang-hoon/People Power Party Policy Committee Chair: "We accept this positively and welcome it. We will work with the government to ensure a reasonable decision be made..."]

However, there are still unresolved issues.

The ruling and opposition parties are in a tug-of-war over the wording of 'consensus processing' regarding the formation of the National Assembly's pension reform special committee to discuss structural reforms.

[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly/Yesterday: "(The pension special committee formation proposal) was not processed due to very minor and non-essential issues. It is very regrettable..."]

The Democratic Party still opposes the introduction of an 'automatic adjustment mechanism' that links pension amounts to changes in population structure.

As the pension reform proposal has finally taken a step forward, it is expected that the ruling and opposition parties will restart the National Policy Council next week to seriously discuss pension reform and the supplementary budget proposal.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Parties agree on pension reform
    • 입력 2025-03-15 00:21:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

Discussions on the National Pension reform have made some progress.

The ruling and opposition parties have found common ground on the contentious issue of the income replacement rate, agreeing to set it at 43%.

The remaining issues now include whether to introduce an automatic stabilization mechanism.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

While an agreement was reached to raise the 'insurance premium rate' by 13%, the pension reform proposal could not narrow the 1% point gap on the 'income replacement rate'.

The Democratic Party had been pushing for 44%, while the People Power Party was advocating for 43%, but the Democratic Party has taken a step back.

[Jin Sung-jun/Democratic Party Policy Committee Chair: "We have decided to make one more concession. We will accept the income replacement rate of 43% proposed by the People Power Party and the government."]

The Democratic Party has set conditions such as the formalization of state payment guarantees, additional recognition of joining periods during childbirth and military service, and expanded support for insurance premiums for low-income individuals, which have already been agreed upon by both parties and the government.

The People Power Party welcomed this immediately.

[Kim Sang-hoon/People Power Party Policy Committee Chair: "We accept this positively and welcome it. We will work with the government to ensure a reasonable decision be made..."]

However, there are still unresolved issues.

The ruling and opposition parties are in a tug-of-war over the wording of 'consensus processing' regarding the formation of the National Assembly's pension reform special committee to discuss structural reforms.

[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly/Yesterday: "(The pension special committee formation proposal) was not processed due to very minor and non-essential issues. It is very regrettable..."]

The Democratic Party still opposes the introduction of an 'automatic adjustment mechanism' that links pension amounts to changes in population structure.

As the pension reform proposal has finally taken a step forward, it is expected that the ruling and opposition parties will restart the National Policy Council next week to seriously discuss pension reform and the supplementary budget proposal.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

다음 주로 넘어가는 윤 사건…윤·국회 측 모두 <br>“신속 선고”

다음 주로 넘어가는 윤 사건…윤·국회 측 모두 “신속 선고”
최 대행, ‘명태균 특검법’ 재의 요구…“검찰, 성역 없이 수사해야”

최 대행, ‘명태균 특검법’ 재의 요구…“검찰, 성역 없이 수사해야”
트럼프, 또 ‘핵보유국’ 발언…<br>김정은과 관계 재구축할 것

트럼프, 또 ‘핵보유국’ 발언…김정은과 관계 재구축할 것
주말 남부부터 비 시작…<br>일요일엔 꽃샘추위

주말 남부부터 비 시작…일요일엔 꽃샘추위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.