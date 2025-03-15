Doosan's Oh Myeong-jin shines

동영상 고정 취소

In the professional baseball exhibition game, Doosan's Oh Myeong-jin, who boasts an impressive batting average, made a game-tying hit against Kia's ace, Naile, delighting manager Lee Seung-yuop.



After pitching well until the fourth inning, Kia's starting pitcher Naile faltered after throwing a bad pitch to Yang Eui-ji.



He tried to calm his nerves, but perhaps he was surprised himself, as he showed signs of control issues.



Doosan, not missing the opportunity, closed the gap to one run, and this player stepped up to the plate in a chance to tie the game.



The most talked-about player in the exhibition game, Oh Myeong-jin.



He targeted Naile and produced a clean left-field hit for the tying run.



What has happened to Oh, who had only appeared in 9 games in the first team and recorded no hits?



He has been leading the exhibition games with a batting average over .500.



Manager Lee Seung-yuop also has a satisfied expression.



He is set to be the starting second baseman for the opening game!



