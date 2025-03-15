News 9

DB's Kang Sang-jae dominates

[Anchor]

DB's Kang Sang-jae became the key player in their victory against SK, despite not scoring any points.

He grabbed an impressive 22 rebounds.

Like the protagonist Kang Baek-ho from the comic book Slam Dunk said, he demonstrated that the one who dominates rebounds controls the game.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.

[Report]

Catch, catch, and catch again.

Every time there was a chance for a rebound, DB's Kang Sang-jae jumped the highest.

It was as if he had magnets in his hands; the offensive rebounds he secured quickly led to DB's explosive outside shots.

[Commentary: "As of today’s game, DB's determination is higher. The offensive rebounds prove this…"]

Next to Kang Sang-jae, who secured 22 rebounds without scoring, rookie center Kim Bo-bae also elevated the status of the 'DB Fortress.'

Kim Bo-bae blocked SK's key player Ahn Young-jun twice and even made a spectacular dunk in the final moments of the game.

Although SK's Warney made a long-range buzzer-beater at the start of the third quarter, DB defeated the leading SK with Alvano dominating the fourth quarter and Choi Sung-won scoring a career-high 27 points in a single game, increasing their chances of advancing to the playoffs.

[Choi Sung-won/DB: "If SK had won today, they could have secured the championship at our home, but I wanted to prevent that. I also wanted to stop Anyang from making it to the playoffs."]

In the match between LG and Hyundai Mobis, both tied for second place, a drama unfolded.

With 10 seconds left in overtime, Jung In-deok made a game-tying three-pointer, followed by Marei stealing the ball and hitting a dramatic buzzer-beater, leading LG to a stunning comeback victory.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

