All-time high private education costs

[Anchor]



Despite the declining number of students due to low birth rates, it has been reported that private education expenses have reached an all-time high.



The Ministry of Education has apologized for the record-high private education expenses and has announced measures such as the expansion of the Neulbom School and EBS.



Whether these measures will be effective, Reporter Go Ah-reum has investigated.



[Report]



Last year, total private education expenses exceeded 29 trillion won, marking the highest level for the fourth consecutive year.



Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho expressed his sense of responsibility while discussing measures regarding private education expenses with provincial education superintendents.



[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "The results of the private education expense survey did not meet the expectations and standards of the public."]



The government has decided to diversify EBS lectures and expand the Neulbom School programs for public education to absorb the demand for private education.



However, while EBS lectures have the significant advantage of being free for most, communication between instructors and students is absent.



In particular, it is not very appealing to high-achieving students who spend a lot on private education.



[Koo Bon-chang/Director of the Private Education Concern-Free World: "We need to provide products that are more attractive than the market, but it is difficult to offer such appealing products. That's why it seems challenging to see effects of reducing private education."]



The Neulbom School program has already been introduced in elementary schools nationwide since last year, but the increase rate of private education expenses was the highest in elementary schools.



New policies such as the Self-Directed Learning Support Center have also been introduced, but many of the government measures are criticized as being rehashes of what was announced last year.



[Kim Seong-cheon/Professor at Korea National University of Education: "The structure of our country's college entrance exam and internal assessment is based on relative evaluation, which creates a lot of anxiety, and the questions themselves are designed to require differentiation."]



It has been pointed out that the private education market tends to grow during times of anxiety, and therefore, drastic changes in the entrance exam system should be avoided.



This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.



