News 9

All-time high private education costs

입력 2025.03.15 (00:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Despite the declining number of students due to low birth rates, it has been reported that private education expenses have reached an all-time high.

The Ministry of Education has apologized for the record-high private education expenses and has announced measures such as the expansion of the Neulbom School and EBS.

Whether these measures will be effective, Reporter Go Ah-reum has investigated.

[Report]

Last year, total private education expenses exceeded 29 trillion won, marking the highest level for the fourth consecutive year.

Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho expressed his sense of responsibility while discussing measures regarding private education expenses with provincial education superintendents.

[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "The results of the private education expense survey did not meet the expectations and standards of the public."]

The government has decided to diversify EBS lectures and expand the Neulbom School programs for public education to absorb the demand for private education.

However, while EBS lectures have the significant advantage of being free for most, communication between instructors and students is absent.

In particular, it is not very appealing to high-achieving students who spend a lot on private education.

[Koo Bon-chang/Director of the Private Education Concern-Free World: "We need to provide products that are more attractive than the market, but it is difficult to offer such appealing products. That's why it seems challenging to see effects of reducing private education."]

The Neulbom School program has already been introduced in elementary schools nationwide since last year, but the increase rate of private education expenses was the highest in elementary schools.

New policies such as the Self-Directed Learning Support Center have also been introduced, but many of the government measures are criticized as being rehashes of what was announced last year.

[Kim Seong-cheon/Professor at Korea National University of Education: "The structure of our country's college entrance exam and internal assessment is based on relative evaluation, which creates a lot of anxiety, and the questions themselves are designed to require differentiation."]

It has been pointed out that the private education market tends to grow during times of anxiety, and therefore, drastic changes in the entrance exam system should be avoided.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • All-time high private education costs
    • 입력 2025-03-15 00:45:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

Despite the declining number of students due to low birth rates, it has been reported that private education expenses have reached an all-time high.

The Ministry of Education has apologized for the record-high private education expenses and has announced measures such as the expansion of the Neulbom School and EBS.

Whether these measures will be effective, Reporter Go Ah-reum has investigated.

[Report]

Last year, total private education expenses exceeded 29 trillion won, marking the highest level for the fourth consecutive year.

Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho expressed his sense of responsibility while discussing measures regarding private education expenses with provincial education superintendents.

[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "The results of the private education expense survey did not meet the expectations and standards of the public."]

The government has decided to diversify EBS lectures and expand the Neulbom School programs for public education to absorb the demand for private education.

However, while EBS lectures have the significant advantage of being free for most, communication between instructors and students is absent.

In particular, it is not very appealing to high-achieving students who spend a lot on private education.

[Koo Bon-chang/Director of the Private Education Concern-Free World: "We need to provide products that are more attractive than the market, but it is difficult to offer such appealing products. That's why it seems challenging to see effects of reducing private education."]

The Neulbom School program has already been introduced in elementary schools nationwide since last year, but the increase rate of private education expenses was the highest in elementary schools.

New policies such as the Self-Directed Learning Support Center have also been introduced, but many of the government measures are criticized as being rehashes of what was announced last year.

[Kim Seong-cheon/Professor at Korea National University of Education: "The structure of our country's college entrance exam and internal assessment is based on relative evaluation, which creates a lot of anxiety, and the questions themselves are designed to require differentiation."]

It has been pointed out that the private education market tends to grow during times of anxiety, and therefore, drastic changes in the entrance exam system should be avoided.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.
고아름
고아름 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

다음 주로 넘어가는 윤 사건…윤·국회 측 모두 <br>“신속 선고”

다음 주로 넘어가는 윤 사건…윤·국회 측 모두 “신속 선고”
최 대행, ‘명태균 특검법’ 재의 요구…“검찰, 성역 없이 수사해야”

최 대행, ‘명태균 특검법’ 재의 요구…“검찰, 성역 없이 수사해야”
트럼프, 또 ‘핵보유국’ 발언…<br>김정은과 관계 재구축할 것

트럼프, 또 ‘핵보유국’ 발언…김정은과 관계 재구축할 것
주말 남부부터 비 시작…<br>일요일엔 꽃샘추위

주말 남부부터 비 시작…일요일엔 꽃샘추위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.