Tokyo buzzing with baseball superstars

[Anchor]



Superstar Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers has entered the Tokyo Dome to play in the Major League opening game against the Chicago Cubs.



The excitement was so immense that Tokyo was buzzing. KBS will broadcast the opening game next week, which has drawn the attention of baseball fans worldwide.



Reporter Ha Moo-rim has the story.



[Report]



Ohtani, Sasaki, and Yamamoto, the three superstars representing both the LA Dodgers and Japanese baseball, have arrived in Tokyo.



For the players' warm up training, as they adjust to the time difference, over 10,000 fans gathered at the Tokyo Dome, showcasing the heated atmosphere.



When Ohtani finally made an entrance on the field, the crowd erupted in thunderous cheers, and Ohtani responded by raising his arms high to acknowledge the support from his fans.



Ohtani's Dodgers will face the Chicago Cubs, known for their "Curse of the Goat" that has lasted for 107 years, in a two-game series called the Tokyo Series, starting on the 18th.



Ohtani urged fans from Asia, including Korea and Taiwan, to show their interest as well.



[Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "It is being held in Japan this time, but I hope fans from other countries will enjoy it as well. I really think it's meaningful to play in front of fans regardless of nationality or race."]



With the Dodgers announcing Yamamoto and Sasaki as starters for the first two games, the Cubs will also feature Japan's national team pitcher Shota Imase and slugger Seiya Suzuki, promising a thrilling matchup.



[Sasaki Roki/LA Dodgers: "I am very excited to participate as a member of the Dodgers."]



[Imase Shota/Chicago Cubs: "With really excellent players (like Ohtani in the Dodgers lineup), I will do my best not to let my guard down."]



In addition to these players, superstars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman will also participate in the Tokyo Series, promising a rich spectacle.



Ahead of the opening game, KBS Sports' YouTube channel will feature a unique 'live commentary' of KBS baseball specialists on the exhibition match between the Dodgers and Yomiuri Giants.

of the exhibition match between the Dodgers and Yomiuri Giants.



The opening game of the Tokyo Series on the 18th will be broadcast with high-quality commentary by analyst Park Yong-taek and Major League expert Lee Hee-young on KBS Channel 2.



This is KBS News' Ha Moo-rim.



