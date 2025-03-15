An Se-young reaches quarterfinals

동영상 고정 취소

Badminton player An Se-young showcased her exceptional defensive skills at the All England Open, and advanced to the quarterfinals.



An Se-young, who is currently on a remarkable 16-match winning streak, will face off against her nemesis, Chen Yu Fei, in the quarterfinals.



In the third game against Scotland's Gilmour, the score was tied at 1-1.



An Se-young put pressure on Gilmour with her tenacious defense.



Although Gilmour attempted a decisive attack, it ultimately went out, and she let out a sigh.



This time, An Se-young manages to return the shuttlecock even while falling.



Both players are exhausted, but the rally continues.



Once again, An Se-young scores a point.



Gilmour also throws herself into the game until the end, but the shuttlecock gets caught in the net.



Such defense is not something average that just anyone can do, right?



Ultimately, An Se-young secured a 2-1 victory, continuing her journey towards winning four consecutive tournaments this year.



Her quarterfinal opponent is Chen Yu Fei, who is known to be An Se-young's nemesis.



