Magician McIlroy on the 18th hole

On the first day of The Players Championship on the PGA Tour, which has a grand prize of 6.5 billion won.

McIlroy showcased a magical shot from under a tree.

The intimidating 18th hole has a large lake stretching along the left side of the teeing area.

McIlroy's wood tee shot veered off and landed on dry pine needles under the tree.

From there, McIlroy hit a cut shot with a 5-iron, landing it within 2 meters of the pin.

["Wow! that was spectacular."]

["McIlroy... he's been a magician today."]

Transforming a crisis into a birdie, McIlroy is cruised at 5 under par, tied for 4th place.

At the iconic 17th hole of Sawgrass, America's Justin Lower faced disappointment as he hit his tee shot into the water.

However, after taking a penalty stroke, his third shot from the drop zone went straight into the hole, making him the owner of a 'hole-in-three'.

