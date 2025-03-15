Magician McIlroy on the 18th hole
On the first day of The Players Championship on the PGA Tour, which has a grand prize of 6.5 billion won.
McIlroy showcased a magical shot from under a tree.
The intimidating 18th hole has a large lake stretching along the left side of the teeing area.
McIlroy's wood tee shot veered off and landed on dry pine needles under the tree.
From there, McIlroy hit a cut shot with a 5-iron, landing it within 2 meters of the pin.
["Wow! that was spectacular."]
["McIlroy... he's been a magician today."]
Transforming a crisis into a birdie, McIlroy is cruised at 5 under par, tied for 4th place.
At the iconic 17th hole of Sawgrass, America's Justin Lower faced disappointment as he hit his tee shot into the water.
However, after taking a penalty stroke, his third shot from the drop zone went straight into the hole, making him the owner of a 'hole-in-three'.
