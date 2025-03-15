Magician McIlroy on the 18th hole

동영상 고정 취소

On the first day of The Players Championship on the PGA Tour, which has a grand prize of 6.5 billion won.



McIlroy showcased a magical shot from under a tree.



The intimidating 18th hole has a large lake stretching along the left side of the teeing area.



McIlroy's wood tee shot veered off and landed on dry pine needles under the tree.



From there, McIlroy hit a cut shot with a 5-iron, landing it within 2 meters of the pin.



["Wow! that was spectacular."]



["McIlroy... he's been a magician today."]



Transforming a crisis into a birdie, McIlroy is cruised at 5 under par, tied for 4th place.



At the iconic 17th hole of Sawgrass, America's Justin Lower faced disappointment as he hit his tee shot into the water.



However, after taking a penalty stroke, his third shot from the drop zone went straight into the hole, making him the owner of a 'hole-in-three'.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!