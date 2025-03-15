S. Korea listed as ‘sensitive country’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today's (Mar. 15) 9 o'clock news begins with alerting news on the diplomatic front.



The fact that the U.S. government has put our country on the list of sensitive countries has been officially confirmed.



This is the first time that South Korea, an ally country, has been included on this list, which mainly consists of hostile countries such as North Korea and Russia.



First, our Reporter Kim Ji-sook will report on the significance and repercussions of this action from Washington.



[Report]



The U.S. Department of Energy compiles its 'sensitive and other designated countries list' based on information related to terrorism support and nuclear proliferation.



This is a measure to designate countries that pose a threat to national security, for special management.



The U.S. Department of Energy has officially confirmed that South Korea's inclusion on this list.



In early January, South Korea was added to the lowest tier of the list by the then-Biden administration, which is the tier of "other designated countries".



The countries are classified into categories such as terrorism-supporting countries or other dangerous countries, and it includes countries like North Korea, Syria, China, and Russia.



The U.S. side explained that inclusion does not necessarily indicate an adversarial relationship with the United States.



Countries with close ties with the U.S., like Israel, are also on this list.



However, being classified as a sensitive country will severely restrict cooperation with the U.S. in advanced scientific and technological fields such as nuclear power and artificial intelligence.



The U.S. government stated that there are no new restrictions on bilateral science and technology cooperation with South Korea, but visits and cooperation with the Department of Energy will undergo prior internal review.



Concerns are being raised that access to sensitive technologies will become more difficult.



Additionally, simply being on the list may be viewed negatively by the international community.



Damage to the trust in the South Korea-U.S. alliance is also expected.



It is reported that U.S. intelligence agencies placed South Korea on the sensitive country list after several months of investigation.



The sensitive countries list that includes South Korea will officially take effect from the 15th of next month.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!