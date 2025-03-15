Warning against nuclear armament?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As you heard, our government was unaware of being designated as a sensitive country for two months.



The government has stated that it is closely consulting with the United States to cancel the designation, but it cannot avoid criticism for its delayed response.



Continuing on, here is Reporter Kim Gi-hwa.



[Report]



Until recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not grasped the situation about the classification as a sensitive country.



[Hong Gi-won/Member of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee/Democratic Party: "(The classification as a sensitive country) is currently being reviewed by the Department of Energy, and that’s all we know?"]



[Cho Tae-yul/Minister of Foreign Affairs: "I would like to say that we are currently assessing the situation based on unofficial reports we have received."]



The U.S. Department of Energy classified South Korea as a sensitive country in January, and since, for two months, the fact had not been officially verified.



[Park Won-gon/Professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha Womans University: "The counterpart of our Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the State Department. There is a communication channel there, but I think it was not easy to communicate with the Department of Energy."]



The U.S. was also in a period of regime change, and we were in a political impeachment situation, so information sharing was likely difficult.



So, why were we classified as a sensitive country?



The U.S. Department of Energy designates countries that support 'nuclear proliferation' and 'terrorism' as sensitive countries, and many analyses suggest this was due to the domestic political discussions about developing our own nuclear weapons.



[Lee Chun-geun/Visiting Expert at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Evaluation and Planning: "Initially, the idea of nuclear armament was raised among scholars, and then it came up in the political arena... There is a high possibility that the rise of nuclear armament discussions could become a problem in terms of nuclear non-proliferation, so as a general warning..."]



The government is in a position where it cannot accurately know what restrictions will be imposed due to the classification as a sensitive country.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that it is taking this matter seriously and is in close consultation with relevant U.S. government agencies.



There is one month left until the official implementation of the sensitive country list.



There are even calls to form a joint government task force, and there are concerns about how much negotiating power our government will have after the emergency martial law.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!