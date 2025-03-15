Rallies ahead of impeachment ruling

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we will take a look at the people awaiting the presidential impeachment ruling, and movements in the political arena.



While there is still no set date for when the impeachment ruling will be made, both the pro and anti-impeachment camps are focusing on final mobilization efforts.



First, reporter Yeo So-yeon reports from the divided rally scene in downtown Seoul.



[Report]



["Dismiss the impeachment! (Dismiss it!)"]



The road in front of Seoul City Hall is filled with crowds.



These are supporters of President Yoon gathered for the anti-impeachment rally.



They held signs saying 'Immediate return of Yoon Suk Yeol' and 'Dissolution of the National Assembly,' shouting to protect President Yoon.



At this event, the speaker also read out former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's letter from prison.



[Son Sang-dae/Speaker of Anti-Impeachment Rally/Letter reading: "We cannot stop. Let us fight until the end, thinking of the glorious future of a free Korea."]



The conservative Protestant group, Save Korea, also held a national emergency prayer meeting in Yeouido, claiming 'Impeachment is invalid.'



["Remove him! Remove him! Remove him!"]



Near Gwanghwamun, a rally calling for the impeachment of President Yoon was held.



They stated, "The Constitutional Court must not delay the ruling any longer," and demanded, "Promptly remove President Yoon."



[Lee Tae-ho/Co-Director of Yoon Suk Yeol Resignation Emergency Action: "Why is the Constitutional Court being indecisive? President Yoon is plunging our constitutional order into endless hostility, hatred, and violence."]



They also criticized the court for canceling President Yoon's arrest and Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung for not filing an immediate appeal.



Due to the large-scale rally downtown, major roads such as Sejong-daero, Sajik-ro, and Uisadang-daero were temporarily closed to traffic.



Close to the Constitutional Court, Anguk Station on Seoul Subway Line 3 is scheduled to be temporarily closed from the day of the impeachment ruling until the surrounding chaos is resolved.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



