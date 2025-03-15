Political cries against impeachment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The political battle outside the National Assembly was also intense.



Members of the People Power Party shouted for the dismissal of the impeachment at a rally in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, and continued their relay protests in front of the Constitutional Court.



Reporter Kim Yu-dae reports.



[Report]



A rally against President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment was held in Gumi, the hometown of former President Park Chung-hee.



["Dismiss the impeachment, dismiss the impeachment."]



They appealed to rescue President Yoon to protect liberal democracy, stating that former President Park was regarded as a bulwark of freedom for South Korea.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party lawmaker: "Let's make the wave of freedom even stronger. I say this comes from the day that the dismissal of the impeachment returns (President Yoon) to duty."]



They also mentioned the impeachment case of former President Park Geun-hye to rally support of the public.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker: "We committed the foolish mistake of impeaching former President Park Geun-hye. We must not repeat that error."]



Claims were also made that the illegal investigation and detention by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have been confirmed with the cancellation of President Yoon's arrest, asserting that the fraudulent impeachment must end.



[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party lawmaker: "It has become the case that the President went through an impeachment trial while in illegal detention. What can we trust to dare to uphold the impeachment?"]



Pressure on the Constitutional Court continued.



PPP lawmakers pointed out issues in the impeachment trial process while continuing their relay protests for the fifth day.



[Kim Min-jeon/People Power Party lawmaker: "The constitutional trial cannot proceed properly when the testimonies are contaminated. It should be dismissed."]



While the People Power Party is still drawing a line against organized protests at the party level, it seems that individual lawmakers will fight harder until the ruling on the impeachment trial.



This is KBS News Kim Yu-dae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!