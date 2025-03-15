Political cries against impeachment

News 9

[Anchor]

The political battle outside the National Assembly was also intense.

Members of the People Power Party shouted for the dismissal of the impeachment at a rally in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, and continued their relay protests in front of the Constitutional Court.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae reports.

[Report]

A rally against President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment was held in Gumi, the hometown of former President Park Chung-hee.

["Dismiss the impeachment, dismiss the impeachment."]

They appealed to rescue President Yoon to protect liberal democracy, stating that former President Park was regarded as a bulwark of freedom for South Korea.

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party lawmaker: "Let's make the wave of freedom even stronger. I say this comes from the day that the dismissal of the impeachment returns (President Yoon) to duty."]

They also mentioned the impeachment case of former President Park Geun-hye to rally support of the public.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker: "We committed the foolish mistake of impeaching former President Park Geun-hye. We must not repeat that error."]

Claims were also made that the illegal investigation and detention by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have been confirmed with the cancellation of President Yoon's arrest, asserting that the fraudulent impeachment must end.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party lawmaker: "It has become the case that the President went through an impeachment trial while in illegal detention. What can we trust to dare to uphold the impeachment?"]

Pressure on the Constitutional Court continued.

PPP lawmakers pointed out issues in the impeachment trial process while continuing their relay protests for the fifth day.

[Kim Min-jeon/People Power Party lawmaker: "The constitutional trial cannot proceed properly when the testimonies are contaminated. It should be dismissed."]

While the People Power Party is still drawing a line against organized protests at the party level, it seems that individual lawmakers will fight harder until the ruling on the impeachment trial.

This is KBS News Kim Yu-dae.

