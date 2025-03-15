Full-scale rally of opposition parties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The five opposition parties, including the Democratic Party continued their protests outside the National Assembly, calling for the president's impeachment.



They urged the Constitutional Court to make a prompt decision on the impeachment.



The movements of the opposition are reported by Reporter Won Dong-hee.



[Report]



For the fourth day, members of the Democratic Party departed from the National Assembly heading towards Gwanghwamun.



["Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol! Impeach him!"]



Representative Lee Jae-myung, who was tipped of a terror threat, did not attend.



The five opposition parties gathered in Gwanghwamun and appealed to the Constitutional Court for a swift impeachment decision.



[Lee Un-ju/Democratic Party Member: "We will protect the Constitutional Court. Please make a quick decision on the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol to save the struggling Republic of Korea."]



They expressed confidence in a unanimous impeachment, stating that there is no need to worry about the impeachment being dismissed just because the ruling date is delayed.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Dismissing the impeachment would give the president a license to declare martial law at any time and to arrest and kill anyone who criticizes him."]



There were also calls for accountability against acting Chief Choi Sang-mok and Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung.



[Jin Sung-joon/Democratic Party Member: "This is the eighth veto in two and a half months of being in the acting position. Choi Sang-mok, who do you think you are!"]



[Jeong Chun-saeng/Rebuilding Korea Party Member: "We must completely dismantle and reorganize the prosecution."]



Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon stated that the tents set up by the opposition in Gwanghwamun are illegal and that he would take measures such as imposing fines.



The Democratic Party responded that it is regrettable that trivial issues are raied in the face of such a significant matter as the impeachment trial.



Tomorrow (Mar. 16), the Democratic Party will continue its march and rally in Gwanghwamun.



As the ruling on the impeachment trial is delayed longer than expected, there is deepening concern over the methods and intensity of the protests.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



