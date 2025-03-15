News 9

Full-scale rally of opposition parties

입력 2025.03.15 (23:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The five opposition parties, including the Democratic Party continued their protests outside the National Assembly, calling for the president's impeachment.

They urged the Constitutional Court to make a prompt decision on the impeachment.

The movements of the opposition are reported by Reporter Won Dong-hee.

[Report]

For the fourth day, members of the Democratic Party departed from the National Assembly heading towards Gwanghwamun.

["Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol! Impeach him!"]

Representative Lee Jae-myung, who was tipped of a terror threat, did not attend.

The five opposition parties gathered in Gwanghwamun and appealed to the Constitutional Court for a swift impeachment decision.

[Lee Un-ju/Democratic Party Member: "We will protect the Constitutional Court. Please make a quick decision on the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol to save the struggling Republic of Korea."]

They expressed confidence in a unanimous impeachment, stating that there is no need to worry about the impeachment being dismissed just because the ruling date is delayed.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Dismissing the impeachment would give the president a license to declare martial law at any time and to arrest and kill anyone who criticizes him."]

There were also calls for accountability against acting Chief Choi Sang-mok and Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung.

[Jin Sung-joon/Democratic Party Member: "This is the eighth veto in two and a half months of being in the acting position. Choi Sang-mok, who do you think you are!"]

[Jeong Chun-saeng/Rebuilding Korea Party Member: "We must completely dismantle and reorganize the prosecution."]

Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon stated that the tents set up by the opposition in Gwanghwamun are illegal and that he would take measures such as imposing fines.

The Democratic Party responded that it is regrettable that trivial issues are raied in the face of such a significant matter as the impeachment trial.

Tomorrow (Mar. 16), the Democratic Party will continue its march and rally in Gwanghwamun.

As the ruling on the impeachment trial is delayed longer than expected, there is deepening concern over the methods and intensity of the protests.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Full-scale rally of opposition parties
    • 입력 2025-03-15 23:13:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

The five opposition parties, including the Democratic Party continued their protests outside the National Assembly, calling for the president's impeachment.

They urged the Constitutional Court to make a prompt decision on the impeachment.

The movements of the opposition are reported by Reporter Won Dong-hee.

[Report]

For the fourth day, members of the Democratic Party departed from the National Assembly heading towards Gwanghwamun.

["Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol! Impeach him!"]

Representative Lee Jae-myung, who was tipped of a terror threat, did not attend.

The five opposition parties gathered in Gwanghwamun and appealed to the Constitutional Court for a swift impeachment decision.

[Lee Un-ju/Democratic Party Member: "We will protect the Constitutional Court. Please make a quick decision on the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol to save the struggling Republic of Korea."]

They expressed confidence in a unanimous impeachment, stating that there is no need to worry about the impeachment being dismissed just because the ruling date is delayed.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Dismissing the impeachment would give the president a license to declare martial law at any time and to arrest and kill anyone who criticizes him."]

There were also calls for accountability against acting Chief Choi Sang-mok and Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung.

[Jin Sung-joon/Democratic Party Member: "This is the eighth veto in two and a half months of being in the acting position. Choi Sang-mok, who do you think you are!"]

[Jeong Chun-saeng/Rebuilding Korea Party Member: "We must completely dismantle and reorganize the prosecution."]

Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon stated that the tents set up by the opposition in Gwanghwamun are illegal and that he would take measures such as imposing fines.

The Democratic Party responded that it is regrettable that trivial issues are raied in the face of such a significant matter as the impeachment trial.

Tomorrow (Mar. 16), the Democratic Party will continue its march and rally in Gwanghwamun.

As the ruling on the impeachment trial is delayed longer than expected, there is deepening concern over the methods and intensity of the protests.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘민감 국가’에 한국 추가…동맹 간 신뢰 타격 우려

‘민감 국가’에 한국 추가…동맹 간 신뢰 타격 우려
윤 탄핵심판 선고 앞두고…주말 전국 곳곳 ‘찬반 집회’

윤 탄핵심판 선고 앞두고…주말 전국 곳곳 ‘찬반 집회’
오늘 전국으로 비·눈 확대…강원 산지 최대 30cm 대설

오늘 전국으로 비·눈 확대…강원 산지 최대 30cm 대설
“대형마트도 비싸” 창고형 할인점으로 발길

“대형마트도 비싸” 창고형 할인점으로 발길
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.