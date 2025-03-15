News 9

Strong winds cancel Jeju Fire Festival

입력 2025.03.15 (23:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Jeju is famous for its strong winds, but today (Mar. 15), the wind was just too strong.

With gusts reaching 24 meters per second, a festival site was left in ruins.

Reporter Moon Jun-young has the story.

[Report]

This is the area around Saebyeol Oreum in Aewol-eup, Jeju, where the Jeju Fire Festival was held.

The strong winds caused the tents to collapse.

Tangled structures and broken debris are scattered everywhere.

[Hyun Kyung-ho/Director of Jeju City Tourism Promotion Division: "The maximum wind speed for the safety standard is 20 m/s, but it exceeded 24 m/s. Items, tents, and facilities on site were damaged."]

With strong winds threatening safety, the festival that opened yesterday (Mar. 14) was entirely canceled this morning.

From early morning, the winds were so strong that it was difficult for a person to maintain balance, which turned the event area into chaos.

Merchants who were hoping for a busy day were left at a loss for worrds.

[Kim Min-seo/Festival food merchant: "The damage is so big, and there are too many leftover ingredients, so I hope a way for recovery can be arranged."]

Tourists are also disappointed by the winds.

[Bae In-hwan/Tourist: "I was looking forward to it, and never thought it would be canceled due to bad weather, so I'm very disappointed."]

Typhoon-level winds also hit downtown Jeju.

As the strong winds bent traffic lights, they were securely fastened with yellow tape to prevent them from flying away, and firefighters were dispatched to inspect the damaged traffic lights.

A total of five cases of wind damage have been reported to the fire authorities, and some ferry services were also canceled.

The Korea Meteorological Administration stated that strong winds will continue until late afternoon the day after tomorrow (Mar. 17) and advised checking flight operation information in advance and cautioned against safety accidents along the coast.

This is KBS News, Moon Jun-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Strong winds cancel Jeju Fire Festival
    • 입력 2025-03-15 23:43:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Jeju is famous for its strong winds, but today (Mar. 15), the wind was just too strong.

With gusts reaching 24 meters per second, a festival site was left in ruins.

Reporter Moon Jun-young has the story.

[Report]

This is the area around Saebyeol Oreum in Aewol-eup, Jeju, where the Jeju Fire Festival was held.

The strong winds caused the tents to collapse.

Tangled structures and broken debris are scattered everywhere.

[Hyun Kyung-ho/Director of Jeju City Tourism Promotion Division: "The maximum wind speed for the safety standard is 20 m/s, but it exceeded 24 m/s. Items, tents, and facilities on site were damaged."]

With strong winds threatening safety, the festival that opened yesterday (Mar. 14) was entirely canceled this morning.

From early morning, the winds were so strong that it was difficult for a person to maintain balance, which turned the event area into chaos.

Merchants who were hoping for a busy day were left at a loss for worrds.

[Kim Min-seo/Festival food merchant: "The damage is so big, and there are too many leftover ingredients, so I hope a way for recovery can be arranged."]

Tourists are also disappointed by the winds.

[Bae In-hwan/Tourist: "I was looking forward to it, and never thought it would be canceled due to bad weather, so I'm very disappointed."]

Typhoon-level winds also hit downtown Jeju.

As the strong winds bent traffic lights, they were securely fastened with yellow tape to prevent them from flying away, and firefighters were dispatched to inspect the damaged traffic lights.

A total of five cases of wind damage have been reported to the fire authorities, and some ferry services were also canceled.

The Korea Meteorological Administration stated that strong winds will continue until late afternoon the day after tomorrow (Mar. 17) and advised checking flight operation information in advance and cautioned against safety accidents along the coast.

This is KBS News, Moon Jun-young.
문준영
문준영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘민감 국가’에 한국 추가…동맹 간 신뢰 타격 우려

‘민감 국가’에 한국 추가…동맹 간 신뢰 타격 우려
윤 탄핵심판 선고 앞두고…주말 전국 곳곳 ‘찬반 집회’

윤 탄핵심판 선고 앞두고…주말 전국 곳곳 ‘찬반 집회’
오늘 전국으로 비·눈 확대…강원 산지 최대 30cm 대설

오늘 전국으로 비·눈 확대…강원 산지 최대 30cm 대설
“대형마트도 비싸” 창고형 할인점으로 발길

“대형마트도 비싸” 창고형 할인점으로 발길
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.