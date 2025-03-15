Strong winds cancel Jeju Fire Festival

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Jeju is famous for its strong winds, but today (Mar. 15), the wind was just too strong.



With gusts reaching 24 meters per second, a festival site was left in ruins.



Reporter Moon Jun-young has the story.



[Report]



This is the area around Saebyeol Oreum in Aewol-eup, Jeju, where the Jeju Fire Festival was held.



The strong winds caused the tents to collapse.



Tangled structures and broken debris are scattered everywhere.



[Hyun Kyung-ho/Director of Jeju City Tourism Promotion Division: "The maximum wind speed for the safety standard is 20 m/s, but it exceeded 24 m/s. Items, tents, and facilities on site were damaged."]



With strong winds threatening safety, the festival that opened yesterday (Mar. 14) was entirely canceled this morning.



From early morning, the winds were so strong that it was difficult for a person to maintain balance, which turned the event area into chaos.



Merchants who were hoping for a busy day were left at a loss for worrds.



[Kim Min-seo/Festival food merchant: "The damage is so big, and there are too many leftover ingredients, so I hope a way for recovery can be arranged."]



Tourists are also disappointed by the winds.



[Bae In-hwan/Tourist: "I was looking forward to it, and never thought it would be canceled due to bad weather, so I'm very disappointed."]



Typhoon-level winds also hit downtown Jeju.



As the strong winds bent traffic lights, they were securely fastened with yellow tape to prevent them from flying away, and firefighters were dispatched to inspect the damaged traffic lights.



A total of five cases of wind damage have been reported to the fire authorities, and some ferry services were also canceled.



The Korea Meteorological Administration stated that strong winds will continue until late afternoon the day after tomorrow (Mar. 17) and advised checking flight operation information in advance and cautioned against safety accidents along the coast.



This is KBS News, Moon Jun-young.



