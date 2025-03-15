Fire outbreaks across Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is news of fire reports.



A fire broke out in a large sports center building in Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province.



About 120 people who were exercising had to evacuate.



Choi In-young reports.



[Report]



Thick black smoke surrounded the building.



Firefighters broke the windows and sprayed water inside the building.



The fire occurred around 10 AM today (Mar. 15) at a sports center building in Ilsandong-gu, Goyang City.



As the fire broke out, 122 people inside the building evacuated urgently.



During the evacuation, an elderly woman in her 80s injured her wrist, and three others were taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke.



The fire department completely extinguished the fire after an hour and a half.



The police are investigating the cause of the fire based on reports that it started from styrofoam at a construction site on the fourth floor.



This is a road in front of a bank parking lot in Cheoin-gu, Yongin City, Gyeonggi Province.



Yesterday (Mar. 14) at around 10:10 AM, an elderly woman in her 80s was suddenly hit by a one-ton truck that rolled back as she was passing by.



[Nearby resident: "At first, it was moving slowly. Then it suddenly rolled back. The grandmother was picking up bottles here and got run over."]



The woman was taken to a nearby hospital immediately after the accident but unfortunately died.



The police believe that the truck driver had put the gear in reverse and exited the vehicle, causing the truck to roll back and resulting in the accident.



A hazy smoke is billowing from the mountainside.



Around 9:40 AM today, a fire broke out in a hillside in Janghowon-eup, Icheon City, Gyeonggi Province, and was extinguished after 1 hour and 10 minutes.



At a similar time, a forest fire also occurred in Yangji-myeon, Cheoin-gu, Yongin City.



The fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes, burning approximately 660 square meters of forest land.



The Korea Forest Service emphasized, "Due to the dry weather and strong winds in spring, even a small spark can lead to a large forest fire, so please manage sparks thoroughly."



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



