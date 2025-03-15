Korea not exempt from auto tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As we reported earlier, the Korea-U.S. relationship has faced numerous challenges since Trump's inauguration.



The automobile tariffs scheduled for the 2nd of next month are a pressing issue for our economy.



Reporter Shin Ji-won reports.



[Report]



During a broadcasted interview, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick responded to a question about whether the mutual tariffs announced for next month would also apply to cars from Korea, Japan, and Germany, saying it would only be fair to do so.



[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce/Fox Business Interview: "If you're going to tariff cars from anywhere, it's got to be tariffing cars from everywhere. That's the whole point."]



This means that Korea is not exempt from the mutual tariffs, and particularly, since automobiles accounted for 27% of Korea's exports to the U.S. last year, there are concerns that the imposition of tariffs could negatively impact the Korean economy.



Our government’s trade representative visiting the U.S. requested that Korea be exempt from the tariffs.



If that is not possible, they conveyed that Korea should, at least, not receive discriminatory treatment compared to other major countries.



Additionally, they focused on clarifying the misunderstanding on the U.S. side regarding President Trump’s earlier claim that "Korea imposes tariffs four times higher than the U.S."



[Jeong In-kyo/Head of Trade Negotiation Bureau, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy: "We clearly explained the factual differences in perception between the two sides and emphasized that mutual tariffs should not be considered based on that."]



The U.S. side also had requests for us.



They raised concerns about the trade surplus imbalance that Korea consistently enjoys and the strict sanitary and quarantine issues regarding U.S. agricultural products.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-won.



