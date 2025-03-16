Shoppers turn to discount warehouses

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Bundles of products packed in a huge boxes are stacked up to the ceiling.



This is a warehouse-style discount store operated by a large supermarket.



One might wonder who buys such bulk these days, but as soon as the doors open, people flock in.



Reporter Ryu Ran looked into the reasons.



[Report]



At a warehouse-style discount store in Seoul.



As soon as the doors open, there is a march of carts.



Consumers stop in front of large quantities of food, such as 60 eggs and bulk meat of 10 servings.



[Park Yeo-jin/Hanam City, Gyeonggi Province: "Buying in bulk and sharing with friends, then dividing it into smaller portions. It is very economical."]



Although it requires preparation and portioning, prices are more than 10% cheaper than at large supermarkets.



[Park Heung-kyu/Manager of 'Traders': "By promoting bulk products and moving them in large quantities, we can save on logistics costs and minimize interior costs, which allows us to lower the selling price."]



Last year, sales at 'warehouse-style discount stores' operated by E-Mart and Lotte Mart increased by more than 5% compared to the previous year.



On the other hand, since 2020, 9 E-Mart locations and 2 Lotte Mart locations have closed due to poor sales.



Among the products in warehouse-style discount stores, private brand (PB) products, which are priced lower than retail products, are among the top sellers.



The best-selling consumer goods in this store are 30-roll toilet paper.



[Shin Guk-jin/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "Since I'm going to use it anyway, it's better to stock up. It's more economical, and the quality is good. I've used it."]



Consumers need to buy food and daily necessities. They are seeking warehouse-style discount stores to save even a little more.



High prices and economic downturns are changing consumer behavior and the structure of the retail industry.



This is KBS News, Ryu Ran.



