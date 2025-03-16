Nationwide rain to turn into snow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The warm spring weather will last only until today (Mar. 15).



Starting tomorrow (Mar. 16), the weather will change drastically.



There is news of snow, overshadowing the blooming spring days of March.



This is meteorologist Lee Jeong-hoon.



[Report]



A fierce snowstorm has swept through Deogyusan Seolchunbong, turning everything white.



In Gurye and Sancheong near Jirisan Mountain, a heavy snow warning was issued for a time, and today, spring snow has fallen in the high mountains of the southern region.



This weather, which goes against the season, will expand nationwide starting tomorrow.



Cold air from the north will push in, bringing snow to the mountainous areas of Gangwon from early tomorrow morning.



In other inland areas, there will be rainfall which will gradually change to snow as temperatures drop.



By the afternoon of the day after tomorrow (Mar. 17), up to 30cm of snow is expected in the Gangwon mountains, 5 to 15cm in the southern inland of Gangwon, and 3 to 10cm in other parts of Gangwon, eastern Gyeonggi, northern Chungbuk, and northern Gyeongbuk Provinces.



[Nam Min-ji/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "A lot of snow will fall mainly in the eastern regions where cold air is flowing in, and some inland areas will see rain change to snow, so please be cautious about traffic safety."]



Along with strong winds, temperatures will also drop significantly.



The morning temperature in Seoul recorded 10 degrees today, but it is predicted to drop to 5 degrees tomorrow and to minus 2 degrees the day after tomorrow.



The cold snap will continue until the middle of next week, and on Tuesday, there is a forecast for more snow or rain nationwide, indicating unpredictable weather.



The Meteorological Administration expects that warm spring weather will return only by the end of next week.



This is KBS News Lee Jeong-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!