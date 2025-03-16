NTS to provide refund services

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



You may have seen advertisements for private platforms claiming to help you get tax refunds that you didn't even know you had, amounting to hundreds of thousands of won.



The National Tax Service has belatedly entered the tax refund service market.



They promoted a 'free service' with no fees, but they cannot escape criticism for their delay.



Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



Jeon Seung-min is a freelance MC.



He reports his income as comprehensive income and received a tax refund of 600,000 won through a taxation platform last year.



[Jeon Seung-min/Taxation Platform User: "I saw an advertisement saying there was a hidden refund amount. I checked it out, and I was pleasantly surprised by the amount."]



The top platform has over 20 million registered users, and there are already three similar companies.



There is no special secret to the platform's easy refunds.



If users consent, their National Tax Service data is 'scraped', pulled in, and automatically analyzed.



The platform takes about 10-20% of the refund amount as a fee.



[Kim Seon-taek/President of the Korean Taxpayers Alliance: "The primary duty of the National Tax Service is to collect taxes. Refunds are not their priority and are a neglected area."]



Due to word-of-mouth about its convenience, refund applications are surging.



'Scraping' has exceeded 40 billion cases annually, causing frequent access failure issues on the Home Tax system.



Some who applied for refunds have ended up facing additional taxes or being charged for unpaid taxes.



This is because the National Tax Service operates on a 'pre-refund, post-verification' basis due to the surge in workload.



Lee Ji-hyung suffered a loss of several million won due to a tax year error.



[Lee Ji-hyung/Taxation Platform User: "(Last year) I received a tax notice saying something was wrong, and I had to pay an additional 8 million won."]



The National Tax Service will launch a free refund service at the end of this month.



Despite having all the taxpayer data, they are five years late compared to private platforms.



The National Tax Service explained that they proactively informed taxpayers about refunds for the last three years, and have returned 2.6 trillion won, but it took time to upgrade their computer systems.



KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



