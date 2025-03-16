More cases of foot-and-mouth disease
In Yeongam-gun, South Jeolla Province, where foot-and-mouth disease has occurred for the first time in 1 year and 10 months in the country, another outbreak has been reported.
After conducting detailed inspections, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters confirmed that 26 cattle from three suspected farms tested positive for the foot-and-mouth disease.
All livestock from the first infected farm have been culled, and from the additional infected farms, only livestock confirmed positive for foot-and-mouth disease will be culled.
