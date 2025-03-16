More cases of foot-and-mouth disease

동영상 고정 취소

In Yeongam-gun, South Jeolla Province, where foot-and-mouth disease has occurred for the first time in 1 year and 10 months in the country, another outbreak has been reported.



After conducting detailed inspections, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters confirmed that 26 cattle from three suspected farms tested positive for the foot-and-mouth disease.



All livestock from the first infected farm have been culled, and from the additional infected farms, only livestock confirmed positive for foot-and-mouth disease will be culled.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!