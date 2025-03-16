Climate change brings new insects

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Both the names and appearances seem foreign.



Recently, non-native species that have never been reported in the country are being caught.



This is also said to be a consequence of abnormal climate.

Reporter Lee Se-heum has the details.



[Report]



This is the storage room of the National Institute of Biological Resources, which holds nearly a million insect specimens.



Insects discovered in the country are dried or preserved in liquid for storage.



Last year, a total of 370 species of insects were discovered for the first time in South Korea and brought here.



Among them, 38 species, including the island noctuid moth, Hallasan white butterfly, and Jeju moth, have been identified as 'subtropical insects' that inhabit southern Taiwan and Japan.



Over the past five years, the proportion of subtropical insects among those discovered for the first time in the country has increased from 4% to 10.3%, a 2.5-fold rise.



Considering that insects are sensitive to temperature changes, this is interpreted as a significant impact of climate change.



[Ahn Neung-ho/National Institute of Biological Resources Environmental Researcher: "Insects are not warm-blooded animals that can maintain a constant body temperature; they are cold-blooded, so they inevitably respond sensitively to changes in external environmental temperatures."]



In particular, among the 38 subtropical insect species discovered for the first time last year, 21 species were captured in Jeju Island.



Over the past five years, the average annual temperature in Jeju Island has shown an upward trend, recording 17.8 degrees last year, the highest since weather observations began.



The National Institute of Biological Resources reports that there are no pests among the insects discovered for the first time in the country.



However, they stated that continuous observation is necessary regarding the impact these insects may have on the ecosystem if they settle in the country.



KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



