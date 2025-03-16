News 9

China's efforts to secure AI talent

입력 2025.03.16 (00:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A starting salary of 10 million won for new employees is a dream job like no other.

China has sparked an AI breakthrough with its 'DeepSeek', and is now offering such extraordinary conditions to attract AI talent.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

Since the emergence of the Chinese-made AI deep learning technology 'DeepSeek' that surprised the world, the hometown of founder Liang Wenfeng has become a tourist attraction.

[Visitor at 'Liang Wenfeng's Birthplace': "I believe my children will study hard and grow into promising talents by following Liang Wengfeng's example."]

With the government's support to enhance science and technology and breakthrough competition with the United States, there is a boom in AI development in China.

AI-related talent has also become highly sought after.

[Li Chang/Vice President of Chinese Recruitment Platform "A": "Into this year, jobs related to artificial intelligence technologies, algorithms, and engineering have increased by 13%."]

One AI development company has set a starting salary for new employees at up to 10 million won.

This is more than eight times the average salary for new graduates in China.

[Job Seeker: "I want to go to a specialized and innovative small or medium-sized enterprise because I believe that company will have its own strengths."]

The education sector is also moving quickly, with private tutoring academies for AI opening for elementary, middle, and high school students.

[AI Academy Consultant: "AI programming classes are usually available from the first grade of elementary school. The tuition fee is about 400-500 yuan (approximately 100,000 won) per class."]

Beijing has launched a long-term plan to cultivate AI talent, named 'Thousands of Seeds.'

According to Beijing's plan, specialized teachers will be assigned to elementary and middle schools to teach AI subjects starting in the second half of the year.

The atmosphere in China is becoming one where AI is becoming essential.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • China's efforts to secure AI talent
    • 입력 2025-03-16 00:46:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

A starting salary of 10 million won for new employees is a dream job like no other.

China has sparked an AI breakthrough with its 'DeepSeek', and is now offering such extraordinary conditions to attract AI talent.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

Since the emergence of the Chinese-made AI deep learning technology 'DeepSeek' that surprised the world, the hometown of founder Liang Wenfeng has become a tourist attraction.

[Visitor at 'Liang Wenfeng's Birthplace': "I believe my children will study hard and grow into promising talents by following Liang Wengfeng's example."]

With the government's support to enhance science and technology and breakthrough competition with the United States, there is a boom in AI development in China.

AI-related talent has also become highly sought after.

[Li Chang/Vice President of Chinese Recruitment Platform "A": "Into this year, jobs related to artificial intelligence technologies, algorithms, and engineering have increased by 13%."]

One AI development company has set a starting salary for new employees at up to 10 million won.

This is more than eight times the average salary for new graduates in China.

[Job Seeker: "I want to go to a specialized and innovative small or medium-sized enterprise because I believe that company will have its own strengths."]

The education sector is also moving quickly, with private tutoring academies for AI opening for elementary, middle, and high school students.

[AI Academy Consultant: "AI programming classes are usually available from the first grade of elementary school. The tuition fee is about 400-500 yuan (approximately 100,000 won) per class."]

Beijing has launched a long-term plan to cultivate AI talent, named 'Thousands of Seeds.'

According to Beijing's plan, specialized teachers will be assigned to elementary and middle schools to teach AI subjects starting in the second half of the year.

The atmosphere in China is becoming one where AI is becoming essential.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘민감 국가’에 한국 추가…동맹 간 신뢰 타격 우려

‘민감 국가’에 한국 추가…동맹 간 신뢰 타격 우려
윤 탄핵심판 선고 앞두고…주말 전국 곳곳 ‘찬반 집회’

윤 탄핵심판 선고 앞두고…주말 전국 곳곳 ‘찬반 집회’
오늘 전국으로 비·눈 확대…강원 산지 최대 30cm 대설

오늘 전국으로 비·눈 확대…강원 산지 최대 30cm 대설
“대형마트도 비싸” 창고형 할인점으로 발길

“대형마트도 비싸” 창고형 할인점으로 발길
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.