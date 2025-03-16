China's efforts to secure AI talent

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A starting salary of 10 million won for new employees is a dream job like no other.



China has sparked an AI breakthrough with its 'DeepSeek', and is now offering such extraordinary conditions to attract AI talent.



This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.



[Report]



Since the emergence of the Chinese-made AI deep learning technology 'DeepSeek' that surprised the world, the hometown of founder Liang Wenfeng has become a tourist attraction.



[Visitor at 'Liang Wenfeng's Birthplace': "I believe my children will study hard and grow into promising talents by following Liang Wengfeng's example."]



With the government's support to enhance science and technology and breakthrough competition with the United States, there is a boom in AI development in China.



AI-related talent has also become highly sought after.



[Li Chang/Vice President of Chinese Recruitment Platform "A": "Into this year, jobs related to artificial intelligence technologies, algorithms, and engineering have increased by 13%."]



One AI development company has set a starting salary for new employees at up to 10 million won.



This is more than eight times the average salary for new graduates in China.



[Job Seeker: "I want to go to a specialized and innovative small or medium-sized enterprise because I believe that company will have its own strengths."]



The education sector is also moving quickly, with private tutoring academies for AI opening for elementary, middle, and high school students.



[AI Academy Consultant: "AI programming classes are usually available from the first grade of elementary school. The tuition fee is about 400-500 yuan (approximately 100,000 won) per class."]



Beijing has launched a long-term plan to cultivate AI talent, named 'Thousands of Seeds.'



According to Beijing's plan, specialized teachers will be assigned to elementary and middle schools to teach AI subjects starting in the second half of the year.



The atmosphere in China is becoming one where AI is becoming essential.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!