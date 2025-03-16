News 9

Tariff impact on Southeast Asia

[Anchor]

We have many concerns about Trump's tariff policy, but relatively smaller Southeast Asian countries are bound to suffer even more.

Our correspondent Jung Yoon-seop has the details from Thailand and Vietnam.

[Report]

Thailand exported about 400 billion won worth of aluminum to the United States last year.

This is a cash cow for Thailand, but tariffs have become a reality.

[Don Nakornthab/Director of the Bank of Thailand: "President Trump is raising tariffs globally, and it's uncertain who will survive."]

The United States is Thailand's largest export market, recording a surplus of about 65 trillion won last year.

As the 11th largest surplus country with the U.S., Thailand is considering measures to increase imports of American goods to some extent due to concerns of becoming a target for tariffs.

[Kriangkrai Thianukul/President of Federation of Thai Industries: "The government needs to collaborate with the private sector to better understand what Trump and his advisors are thinking."]

However, it is uncertain whether simply increasing imports of American goods will appease Trump.

Vietnam recorded the third-largest trade surplus with the U.S. in the world last year.

Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade flew to the U.S. to present the LNG import card, but returned with requests for improving trade imbalances and expanding market access.

Some countries in Southeast Asia are also lowering their economic growth forecasts.

[Kraisin Wongsurakrai/Deputy Secretary-General of the Thai Chamber of Commerce: "We (ASEAN) do not want anyone to cause confusion through trade or political power."]

While there are significant concerns now, there are also some expectations.

Foreign capital, unable to find investment opportunities amid various uncertainties, may turn its attention to the potential of Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand.

This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting for KBS News from Bangkok.

