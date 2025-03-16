Ohtani, truly a superstar
Superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is in Tokyo for the Major League World Tour, thrilled Japanese fans by hitting a home run in a practice game against Yomiuri.
Wow, can you see the crowd that filled the Tokyo Dome?
Ohtani, who started as the designated hitter, made a big hit in his second at-bat in the third inning.
He hit a two-run home run off the opposing starter Shosei's first pitch, a 124 km/h curveball!
The crowd rushed to catch Ohtani's home run ball.
I would have done the same if I were there.
Even under the pressure of everyone watching him, Ohtani hit a home run in the heart of Japanese baseball, the Tokyo Dome!
Truly a superstar.
