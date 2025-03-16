Ohtani, truly a superstar

동영상 고정 취소

Superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is in Tokyo for the Major League World Tour, thrilled Japanese fans by hitting a home run in a practice game against Yomiuri.



Wow, can you see the crowd that filled the Tokyo Dome?



Ohtani, who started as the designated hitter, made a big hit in his second at-bat in the third inning.



He hit a two-run home run off the opposing starter Shosei's first pitch, a 124 km/h curveball!



The crowd rushed to catch Ohtani's home run ball.



I would have done the same if I were there.



Even under the pressure of everyone watching him, Ohtani hit a home run in the heart of Japanese baseball, the Tokyo Dome!



Truly a superstar.



