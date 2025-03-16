LG's Austin starts greetings relay

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional baseball, there is a foreign player who is better mannered than Korean players.



That player is Austin Dean from LG.



Today, Austin proved himself to be the best foreign player, greeted the opposing pitcher in a Korean manner and also hitting a home run.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



In the fourth inning, after the team allowed a tie, Austin turned a 151 km/h fastball from opposing starter Drew Anderson into a two-run home run.



The lively atmosphere in the LG dugout was in contrast to Anderson's troubled expression.



In the fifth inning, Austin led the team to a 9-4 victory with a three-RBI double.



He had an impressive performance with 2 hits and 5 RBIs in 4 at-bats, but what stood out more than his stats was his manners towards fans and opposing players.



While preparing for his at-bat, he provided fan service to the audience behind the safety net, and when facing the new pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun for the first time, he took off his cap and bowed to greet him in a Korean manner.



This greeting ritual began when he faced his former teammate Choi Dong-hwan, who transferred to KT last week.



[Audience: "We love you, Austin!!"]



[Austin Dean/LG Twins: "Hello! I really want to win another championship. That is the most important thing to me right now."]



Despite the chilly weather that even the players felt, the Gwangju-Kia Champions Field was filled with fans up to the second level.



In the home stadium where the exhibition game was held for the first time, Kim Do-young excited the home fans with a solid hit from his first at-bat.



Park Jae-hyun showcased picture-perfect defense, showcasing a game with no dull moments.



Kiwoom's Lee Joo-hyung is leading the home run race with a home run show for three consecutive games, hinting at an active performance for this season.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



