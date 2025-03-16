Generational shift in theater themes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In a generation that cannot take their eyes off their smartphones for even a day, love is also taking place in virtual spaces.



A British play that depicts this reality has come to Korean audiences.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the story.



[Report]



Danny is a man searching for a romantic partner in virtual spaces like dating apps.



["I saw you posted on Instagram earlier, and many people are liking it ."]



Laura is a lonely city woman with an impressive career. The two meet by chance in the early morning after a party and engage in a long conversation.



["But I feel so lonely!"]



They confront their true selves hidden behind their glamorous appearances.



[Yoo Seon/Laura role: "There are many sugar-coated romances, but this one is really very realistic, and the dialogue and themes are presented so straightforwardly on stage…."]



It critiques how modern individuals are becoming increasingly isolated in new lifestyles of smartphones and social media.



[Lee Jong-hyuk/Danny role: "This era of dating apps is a very individualistic era, a grim time where we don't even know our neighbors. How we communicate in such times…."]



This play deals with a notorious con artist who shook the New York social scene.



The stage where the actors stand symbolizes a smartphone, visually conveying the characters' inner thoughts.



It expresses cynicism about our tendency to share edited lives and sugarcoat our images through social media.



[Han Ji-eun/Anna role: "(In life) 'What direction should I choose?', 'What do I really have inside me?'—it allows for some philosophical reflection…."]



The theater scene that was dominated by the classics presents themes and subject matter that declares a generational shift.



It offers a pause for self-reflection to those of us exhausted by busy and dry daily lives.



KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!