Generational shift in theater themes

[Anchor]

In a generation that cannot take their eyes off their smartphones for even a day, love is also taking place in virtual spaces.

A British play that depicts this reality has come to Korean audiences.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the story.

[Report]

Danny is a man searching for a romantic partner in virtual spaces like dating apps.

["I saw you posted on Instagram earlier, and many people are liking it ."]

Laura is a lonely city woman with an impressive career. The two meet by chance in the early morning after a party and engage in a long conversation.

["But I feel so lonely!"]

They confront their true selves hidden behind their glamorous appearances.

[Yoo Seon/Laura role: "There are many sugar-coated romances, but this one is really very realistic, and the dialogue and themes are presented so straightforwardly on stage…."]

It critiques how modern individuals are becoming increasingly isolated in new lifestyles of smartphones and social media.

[Lee Jong-hyuk/Danny role: "This era of dating apps is a very individualistic era, a grim time where we don't even know our neighbors. How we communicate in such times…."]

This play deals with a notorious con artist who shook the New York social scene.

The stage where the actors stand symbolizes a smartphone, visually conveying the characters' inner thoughts.

It expresses cynicism about our tendency to share edited lives and sugarcoat our images through social media.

[Han Ji-eun/Anna role: "(In life) 'What direction should I choose?', 'What do I really have inside me?'—it allows for some philosophical reflection…."]

The theater scene that was dominated by the classics presents themes and subject matter that declares a generational shift.

It offers a pause for self-reflection to those of us exhausted by busy and dry daily lives.

KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

